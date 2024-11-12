Jim Cramer Says United States Steel Corporation (X) ‘Should Do Well’

In This Article:
Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, shared his thoughts on the market’s reaction to the election results. He noted that the trading session on November 6 was largely influenced by a collective sigh of relief from traders who were glad the election was over. With President-elect Donald Trump set to take office, many were preparing for the shifts his administration could bring. Cramer pointed out that the market responded positively to Trump’s victory, stating:
“The market likes Donald J. Trump and it loves a peaceful transition to the next president. We got both and we had a monster-buying celebration. It was a bull jailbreak and the bears never knew what trampled them.”
Cramer reflected on the uncertainty leading up to the election, with many investors fearing a prolonged and contentious process. But with the winner now clear, Cramer argued that the market is better off knowing what lies ahead. He remarked:
“Let’s understand that many people thought we’d have a contested election, which would cause tremendous uncertainty. The fact that we already know the winner is a huge win for the stock market in itself, which makes it a magnet for new money. This election, with its vicious maelstrom of hate and fear, is finally over.”
One of Cramer's main focuses was Trump's proposed tax cuts, which he believes will have a substantial impact on corporate profits. Cramer emphasized that the tax cuts are expected to boost earnings, particularly by lowering corporate tax rates, which would directly increase profit estimates and earnings per share. Cramer also highlighted the importance of maintaining low interest rates for these benefits to materialize.
He cautioned that while the current environment might feel like a party, there could be risks down the line, especially as debt continues to grow. Despite these concerns, Cramer seemed optimistic, suggesting that the market could continue to rally as long as interest rates stay low and corporate tax cuts come to fruition.
However, Cramer also pointed out a potential complication and commented:
“We also have to accept that we will have another earning season right at the time of the inauguration. So we'll have to worry about those earnings too, but not yet.”
Additionally, Cramer suggested that there could be more significant market moves in the near future, especially if President-elect Trump makes comments about the Federal Reserve that investors find unsettling. He said that such remarks could trigger a negative reaction from the market, potentially leading to a downturn before things settle again.
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)
Cramer expects United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to perform well. He remarked, “Cleveland-Cliffs and US Steel should do well too. They're not as good as Nucor, but they're good.”
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is a prominent producer of flat-rolled and tubular steel products, with operations primarily in North America and Europe. Its stock prices rallied last week after the election results were in favor of Donald Trump. The market sentiment is that Trump's policies, which historically favored tariffs on imports and tax cuts for corporations, would benefit U.S.-based steel companies like U.S. Steel.
In the third-quarter earnings call, the company’s management discussed how the company’s free cash flow profile has significantly improved over the past decade. From 2015 to 2019, the company’s free cash flow generation was essentially breakeven. However, the company now anticipates that its average free cash flow could reach about $1 billion annually from 2021 to 2024.
Management also highlighted that 2024 is expected to be a pivotal year for the company, with all ongoing projects beginning to generate EBITDA and cash flow for at least part of the year. Additionally, for the fourth quarter, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) projects adjusted EBITDA to be between $225 million and $275 million. While the North American Flat-Rolled segment is expected to see a slight decrease in results, primarily due to lower expectations for average selling prices, the Mini Mill segment is expected to improve during the same period.
