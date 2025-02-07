Jim Cramer Says Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) ‘Won The War Of Pickup And Deliver’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer Highlighted Buying Opportunities in 13 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer recently talked about.

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, took a moment on Wednesday to reflect on the latest market developments as earnings season progresses, sharing his thoughts on how investors can identify stocks that are unfairly punished and present solid buying opportunities.

“This market has the memory of a mayfly that creates a ton of opportunities so… I want to help you find them.”

READ ALSO Jim Cramer Shed Light on These 8 Stocks Recently and 12 Stocks on Jim Cramer’s Radar

Cramer stressed that time and again, he has seen growth stocks severely impacted by minor bits of bad news, such as small downgrades or slight concerns about a quarter’s performance. In these cases, he noted, the punishment rarely fits the crime, if a real issue even exists.

Cramer also recently weighed in on the ongoing trade tensions with China. He urged Wall Street to start taking President Trump’s policies more seriously, pointing out that Trump had negotiated a deal that granted China a much lower tariff than Canada received. Cramer dismissed the idea that China’s response was an equal counterattack, calling such a notion "nonsense" and "idiocy." He added:

“Now, if Wall Street took Trump seriously, they’d know that China played softball with its retaliation just like Trump played softball with that 10% tariff.”

He elaborated that much of the recent panic, which had escalated on Sunday night, shifted a bit to optimism, as people began to realize that the president had managed to negotiate a deal. Acknowledging the presence of hardliners within the White House who are keen on taking a tougher stance on China, Cramer noted that those individuals had lost the battle.

He pointed out that Trump’s objective was to broker a deal that could generate revenue for the U.S. Treasury while providing American businesses with opportunities in China. Cramer emphasized that this goal should have been clear to anyone who had been watching the Chinese stock market, as stocks that trade in China surged recently.

Our Methodology

For this article, we compiled a list of 13 stocks that were discussed by Jim Cramer during the episode of Mad Money on February 5. We listed the stocks in the order that Cramer mentioned them. We also provided hedge fund sentiment for each stock as of the third quarter of 2024, which was taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds.

Story Continues