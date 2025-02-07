Jim Cramer Says Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) ‘Won The War Of Pickup And Deliver’

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer Highlighted Buying Opportunities in 13 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer recently talked about.
Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, took a moment on Wednesday to reflect on the latest market developments as earnings season progresses, sharing his thoughts on how investors can identify stocks that are unfairly punished and present solid buying opportunities.
“This market has the memory of a mayfly that creates a ton of opportunities so… I want to help you find them.”
Cramer stressed that time and again, he has seen growth stocks severely impacted by minor bits of bad news, such as small downgrades or slight concerns about a quarter’s performance. In these cases, he noted, the punishment rarely fits the crime, if a real issue even exists.
Cramer also recently weighed in on the ongoing trade tensions with China. He urged Wall Street to start taking President Trump’s policies more seriously, pointing out that Trump had negotiated a deal that granted China a much lower tariff than Canada received. Cramer dismissed the idea that China’s response was an equal counterattack, calling such a notion "nonsense" and "idiocy." He added:
“Now, if Wall Street took Trump seriously, they’d know that China played softball with its retaliation just like Trump played softball with that 10% tariff.”
He elaborated that much of the recent panic, which had escalated on Sunday night, shifted a bit to optimism, as people began to realize that the president had managed to negotiate a deal. Acknowledging the presence of hardliners within the White House who are keen on taking a tougher stance on China, Cramer noted that those individuals had lost the battle.
He pointed out that Trump’s objective was to broker a deal that could generate revenue for the U.S. Treasury while providing American businesses with opportunities in China. Cramer emphasized that this goal should have been clear to anyone who had been watching the Chinese stock market, as stocks that trade in China surged recently.
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 136
Cramer is confident about Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and called it a winner among its delivery peers.
“Same thing with Uber, and you see, you see Uber won the war of pickup and deliver. The numbers reported at this point were extraordinary, but the experts found a line or two they didn't like. Next thing you know, they kick it to the curb and you get an opportunity to buy some at a discount. I am confident about this one after interviewing CEO Dara Khosrowshahi this very morning on Squawk on the Street… I think this is a good one.”
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) designs and operates technology for mobility, delivery, and freight services, connecting users with transportation options, supporting retailer deliveries, and operating a digital logistics platform for shippers and carriers. RGA Investment Advisors stated the following regarding Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:
“During the quarter, we initiated three new investments, each in companies we have followed closely for a considerable time. At various points, we viewed them as missed opportunities; however, our experience with Mr. Market has taught us that patience often creates inevitable entry points. This quarter, some exciting opportunities presented themselves. The three investments are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Diageo (NYSE:DEO), and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). We will discuss each in detail below
Overall UBER ranks 2nd on our list of the stocks Jim Cramer highlighted recently. While we acknowledge the potential of UBER as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than UBER but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
