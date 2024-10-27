Jim Cramer Says ‘Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Went Bankrupt But The Stock Rebounded Dramatically From Those Lows’
We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer on Tesla and Other Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer is talking about.
Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, emphasized the ongoing significance of fossil fuels in supporting technological advancements, even as investments in renewable energy continue to increase. He stated:
“This is not just a grudge match between the old and the new, a battle of electric vehicles versus internal combustion. The truth is, fossil fuels are essential for a lot more than vehicles, like it or not.”
Cramer highlighted the growing energy demands of major tech companies, noting that the data centers they are constructing consume vast amounts of electricity. While these tech giants are making substantial investments in nuclear energy, he pointed out that this power source is unlikely to significantly impact data centers for at least another decade due to the complexities of building nuclear facilities and community resistance to having them nearby.
“If we need more energy, we’re going to get it from what comes out of the ground … fossil fuels that will power the data center, specifically natural gas… You may be reluctant to invest in it, you might think who cares, but you need to know how vital all of this fossil fuel technology is to the growth of the Magnificent Seven.”
Cramer also reflected on the shift in the U.S. energy landscape, recalling how the nation was once heavily reliant on OPEC for oil imports just two decades ago. Today, he pointed out, the U.S. produces over 13 million barrels per day, making it the largest oil producer globally and a net exporter. He mentioned the Permian Basin's unexpected resilience, continually producing despite earlier predictions of depletion.
Cramer noted that the decline of OPEC has transformed the geopolitical landscape. He referenced the 1973 oil crisis, triggered by OPEC's retaliation against U.S. support for Israel, which led to stagflation and economic turmoil. In contrast, he pointed out that despite Israel's current conflict, the U.S. economy is not experiencing stagflation or recession, resulting instead in a bull market. He attributed this stability to the industry, saying:
“... This industry that spent billions upon billions of dollars to try to be as low carbon as possible is the reason why oil prices have actually come down during this period. They've gotten so much production that OPEC is now powerless.”
Turning his attention to the broader oil industry, Cramer explored the role of oil service companies that facilitate production, including offshore drillers. He recalled becoming optimistic about oil service stocks earlier in the year, anticipating higher energy prices but admitted that this expectation did not materialize due to economic concerns dampening oil and gas markets. Despite current investor reluctance toward oil service stocks, Cramer suggested that sentiment could shift over time, especially because of the Federal Reserve's recent rate cutting.
“Now that the FED is our friend and more rate cuts are on the table, that's good news for the industry. I am not worried about the election either. If Trump wins, maybe we're back to that “drill baby drill” thing. If Harris wins, we get exactly what we've had the last four years. Not ideal for the industry but it's still led to record oil and gas production here in the United States.”
An aerial view of an oil rig with drillers in hard hats working on the platform.
Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 42
Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) was recently discussed by Jim Cramer during his episode of Mad Money. Here’s what he had to say about the company:
“We hardly ever talk about the smaller offshore operators like Transocean, symbol RIG, I always love that… Transocean has lost money for the past 7 years. Its stock has plunged from $30 a decade ago to just below $4… in 2020 when oil prices collapsed at the beginning of the pandemic. Every major offshore driller except for Transocean went bankrupt but the stock rebounded dramatically from those lows before peaking at eight bucks and changed in the summer of last year. Since then it's pulled back along with energy prices.”
Cramer highlighted the company’s two impressive eighth-generation drillships that are operational in the Gulf of Mexico. He called them “technological marvels”. Cramer went on to say:
“Second, Transocean’s in the news. Last night, Bloomberg reported that the company's exploring a merger with smaller rival, Seadrill. I don't really have much of an opinion on the potential deal but it signifies more confidence in the offshore space than I've seen in over a decade. By the way, of course, the industry needs consolidation. Honestly, this group has been so bad for so long that it's tough to recommend them here but if you strongly believe that the price of oil’s headed higher next year or the year after then Transocean is a winner. Personally, though, I don't want to bet on that.”
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) offers offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells globally, operating a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including ultra-deepwater and harsh environment floaters. The company provides rigs, equipment, and crews to integrated and independent energy companies, as well as government-owned energy companies.
On October 23, Bloomberg reported that Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has been engaged in discussions regarding a potential merger with rival offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Ltd. As oil explorers increasingly turn to offshore resources, these talks come at a time when the industry is experiencing renewed activity. Although conversations are ongoing about the possible structure of this merger, no final decision has been reached, and both companies may choose to continue operating independently.
Overall RIG ranks 9th on our list of stocks Jim Cramer is talking about.
