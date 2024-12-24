Jim Cramer Says Tesla (TSLA) Is ‘No Longer Constrained’ By P/E Multiple

In This Article:
We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Latest Calls Before 2025 Begins: Top 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stands against other stocks in Jim Cramer’s latest calls before 2025 begins.
Jim Cramer in a latest program talked about the market reaction to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and its guidance that suggested fewer rate cuts moving ahead.
“I guess you could say the baby got thrown out with the bathwater. It was truly hideous, a little unexpected, and yes, wicked. Even though the market’s barely oversold, we may not get that quick snapback we normally expect in a deeply oversold market,” Cramer said.
Jim Cramer said Jerome Powell’s comments and tone were “stern” and his conference call “confounded” investors. Cramer said inflation has not come down enough and that has made the Fed’s job difficult.
Cramer then talked about different sectors and companies that need rate cuts amid a slowdown.
“I really wish the Fed hadn’t been so defensive about the need to cut rates going forward. A slower approach would have been much better. If they had explicitly taken a wait-and-see approach before this meeting, we’d be in a better position. This time, they telegraphed the wrong thing, hence today’s meltdown. However, if the weaker part of the economy deteriorates further or inflation comes down, the Fed still has room to cut. Here’s the bottom line: a previously data-dependent Fed chose not to be data-dependent today with its pronouncements, and that’s what drove the market down. This happened despite the quarter-point rate cut—something that’s typically good news for stocks—but it turned out to be the very opposite.”
For this article, we watched some latest programs of Jim Cramer and picked 11 stocks he is talking about. With each company, we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 99
Jim Cramer in a latest program discussed the reason why some remained on the sidelines on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and missed the post-election rally. Cramer mentioned slowing EV sales, concerns around a possible clash between Musk and Trump down the road and headwinds in China as some of the reasons that compelled many to doubt Tesla stock. However, Cramer believes Tesla has become a stock that can keep going higher irrespective of the state of its underlying business.
“Once you get a CEO with that kind of political influence, it’s easy for the faithful to imagine unlimited possibilities. This means they’re no longer constrained by the price-to-earnings multiple—they’ll pay anything for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), much higher than these prices. They’re actually insensitive to price. Oh, and did I mention that the brokerage firm Mizuho just upgraded the stock from hold to buy based on an improving outlook under the Trump administration?”
Looking beyond the recent spike in Tesla shares amid Donald Trump’s victory, Tesla’s fundamentals are challenged. How? Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) key robotaxi event was short on details. Notably absent was the discussion of a “more affordable” model that Musk had previously mentioned to boost confidence in Tesla’s vehicle sales growth outlook.
What about the $30,000 price tag claim?
Musk has indicated that the Cybercab will have a production cost of approximately $30,000. Operating within the robotaxi fleet is projected to cost around $0.20 per mile. With a production cost of $30,000, the retail price of the Cybercab is likely to exceed this figure. For instance, if the Cybercab is priced at $30,000 per unit, that translates to $15,000 per seat. In contrast, the average price per passenger seat in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s most affordable long-range RWD Model 3—factoring in full self-driving (FSD) licensing—is under $10,000 ($29,990 post-incentive vehicle price plus $8,000 for the FSD license, divided by four passenger seats). Regarding operational costs, while the Cybercab is expected to cost $0.20 per mile, charging the Model 3 is estimated at under $0.10 per mile, leaving a significant margin to cover maintenance and downtime.
There is a lot of hype around Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) robo taxis but many believe they will not be enough to fix the company’s long-term challenges.
What are these challenges?
Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) product lineup is showing signs of stagnation, with over 95% of sales still coming from the Model 3 and Model Y. Meanwhile, competitors are rolling out more advanced models. Even Rivian’s CEO suggested Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) could be nearing market saturation for these models. According to Reuters, Tesla’s market share in Europe is slipping as legacy automakers like BMW post stronger sales. Chinese competitor BYD is also gaining ground in Europe, despite talk of tariffs.
Baron Opportunity Fund stated the following regarding Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) designs, manufactures, and sells EVs, related software and components, and solar and energy storage products. Tesla shares contributed to performance during the quarter, reflecting increased investor confidence and optimism in Tesla’s AI initiatives, stabilization in the company’s industrial operations, including strong growth in its energy segment, and the anticipated launch of new vehicle models in the first half of 2025. After years of industry-wide investments in autonomous vehicles, advancements in AI technology have accelerated the development of autonomous driving technology. Tesla deployed its AI-based Full Self Driving (FSD) solution last year and has demonstrated rapid improvements in driving performance. It has articulated a goal of achieving nearly a 20-fold improvement in miles driven between critical disengagements – soon exceeding 10,000 miles – over a two-month period this fall.
Overall, TSLA ranks 3rd on our list of Jim Cramer’s latest calls before 2025 begins. While we acknowledge the potential of TSLA, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than TSLA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
