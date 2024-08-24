Jim Cramer Says Target Corporation (TGT) ‘Was The Big Winner’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer Wants You to Watch Out For These 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer wants you to watch out for.

Jim Cramer noted that Tuesday's pullback was expected as the market had been rising for eight consecutive days, and a ninth would have taken it into rare territory, a streak not seen since 2004. The session was tough, with the Dow dropping 62 points and the S&P falling 2%, almost like a 33% loss. This raises the question of whether the market still has the momentum to keep climbing, especially since bad news finally caused stocks to drop, something that hadn't happened much during the recent 8-day rally.

"We were due for today's modest pullback—the S&P had been up for eight straight days, and nine straight would have put us in rarefied territory. We haven't seen that kind of winning streak since 2004. Today’s session was rough, with the Dow off by 62 points and the S&P dipping 2%, like losing 33%. We have to wonder if the market still has the momentum to go higher because today we got bad news, and guess what—stocks actually went down. That didn’t happen much during the 8-day gain."

Cramer observed an unusual trend during this winning streak. If a company reported better-than-expected earnings, the stock surged. Even if the results were only slightly better than feared, the stock still went up. And if a company posted disappointing earnings, the market shrugged it off, assuming it was the last bad quarter because the Fed might soon cut rates, so people kept buying anyway.

"You see, we had a very odd pattern during the winning streak. It was a bit of Pangloss and a nip of Camelot. When a company reported a better-than-expected quarter, it was great. When a company reported a quarter that was just better than feared, the stock still rose. And when a company reported a bad quarter, we decided that it was the last bad quarter because the Fed was about to cut rates, so it was no big deal—buy anyway. In other words, companies could do no wrong, but not today. Today, we had a bit of a reckoning, a dose of reality."

Story continues

Jim Cramer observed that the market had been enjoying a stretch where good performance boosted stocks, and even poor performance was cushioned by the belief that the Fed would step in to help. However, after seven consecutive days of gains, he pointed out that this optimistic pattern might be coming to an end. The market has now reached a level where stocks won't automatically get the benefit of the doubt. Cramer explained that we're back to a more typical environment where strong stocks rise and weaker ones fall. At these elevated levels, it's no longer enough to dismiss the bearish outlook with a simple "heads I win, tails you lose" mindset.

"We've reached a point where the market is sufficiently elevated, and we're back to business as usual—where the good stocks rise, and the bad ones fall. At these high levels, we can't just dismiss the bears with "heads I win, tails you lose." There's a return to rationality, and rationality is the enemy of a market where everything rallies indiscriminately."

Our Methodology

In this article, we reviewed a recent post of Jim Cramer and his latest insights on what to watch in the stock market for Tuesday. We highlighted ten stocks he mentioned and provided details on hedge fund sentiment for each. The stocks are ranked based on the number of hedge funds that own them, from lowest to highest.

At Insider Monkey we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A woman purchasing groceries at a Target store, with a cart full of products.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 52

Jim Cramer highlighted Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) as a standout performer, noting that the company saw its shares surge by over 14%. This increase followed Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)'s strong earnings and revenue results for the quarter. CEO Brian Cornell attributed the positive performance to the successful May rollback of prices on 5,000 items, which resonated well with customers.

"Target was the big winner. Shares surged more than 14% after the big box retailer beat on earnings and revenue for the quarter. CEO Brian Cornell said customers are responding to the May rollback of prices on 5,000 items."

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stands out as a strong investment choice due to its solid financial performance and strategic growth efforts. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has consistently demonstrated strong revenue growth and high profit margins, with a 6% increase in revenue and a 4% rise in comparable sales in its Q2 2024 earnings report. This indicates Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)'s effective supply chain management and strong consumer demand. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s investments in improving its online and in-store operations, along with its successful omnichannel strategy, are expanding its market share.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)'s focus on same-day services, like order pickup and delivery, is attracting more customers and enhancing its competitive position. Furthermore, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)'s stock is currently valued attractively compared to its historical averages and retail peers, suggesting it is undervalued and a good buying opportunity. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s strong brand and customer loyalty, bolstered by popular private label brands like Good & Gather and Cat & Jack, further support its stability and growth potential.

ClearBridge Value Equity Strategy stated the following regarding Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Conversely, stock selection in the consumer staples sector was a relative detractor. The biggest detractor in the sector was Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), the general merchandise retailer, which faced pressure after its first-quarter earnings fell short of market expectations. In addition to higher expenses, driven by a focus on newer, higher-quality goods, the string of higher-than-anticipated inflationary readings and declining consumer confidence created a more difficult environment for discretionary spending.”

Overall TGT ranks 7th on our list of the stocks Jim Cramer wants you to watch out for. While we acknowledge the potential of TGT as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than TGT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.