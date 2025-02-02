Jim Cramer Says SoundHound AI (SOUN) AI is a ‘Meme’ Stock

We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s February Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) stands against other stocks in Jim Cramer’s February portfolio.

Jim Cramer in a latest program on CNBC talked about the importance of investing in companies with good management teams. Cramer said that sometimes struggling companies could be turned around because of smart leadership.

“I have to tell you, I do want more out of my stocks and just better than feared. I am tired of tech just sitting there and people arguing about it all the time. It’s getting boring to me. And that’s why I want to go far afield tonight and suggest that we look for the companies with the best new coaches, because we know a great new coach with a fresh look can easily turn around a company.”

Cramer then talked about several companies where strong leadership teams and intelligent CEOs turned around struggling businesses.

“Not all publicly traded companies are hostages to forces beyond their control, like a Chinese outfit we never heard of that has just made it so all we talk about is. Sometimes when you bring in a great new CEO, they can turn around the whole business, giving the investor spectacular gains, even when tech blinds us like mustard gas.”

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 11

Jim Cramer was recently asked about SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN). He said it’s a “meme” stock and he cannot recommend it.

“Okay, this is a meme stock, and they are kind of getting it going. I’m never going to get in the way of a meme stock because you never know how high they can go.”

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) operates in a growing $150 billion voice AI market and is shifting toward recurring revenue. Its top customer which accounted for about 72% of revenue in 2023 now accounts for just 12%. However, competition and valuation are risks for the stock. Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant, and Apple’s Siri limit SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s potential growth. However, SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Deep Meaning Understanding technology stands out with its advanced natural language processing and real-time capabilities, unlike competitors that use sequential processing. Nonetheless, the stock’s valuation is concerning and value-conscious investors can look elsewhere for better options.

