Jim Cramer Says “SoundHound AI (SOUN) Is Just a Short Squeeze” – Here’s Why

We recently published a list of 9 Stocks Jim Cramer Talked About. In this article, we are going to take a look at where SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) stands against other stocks that Jim Cramer talked about.
Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, reflected on the uncertainty surrounding the year 2025, focusing on several macroeconomic questions that are top of mind for him. One of the important questions Cramer was the future movement of the 10-year Treasury yield.
Specifically, he wondered whether it would drop to 4%, climb to 5%, or simply stay where it is. According to Cramer, this is the most important question currently facing the market. He pointed out that ever since the Federal Reserve began cutting short-term rates in September 2024, an unusual dynamic has taken place.
From the moment the first rate cut occurred, long-term interest rates began to rise sharply, a trend Cramer found highly unconventional. Cramer posed the crucial question: will the yield continue to rise toward that 5% mark, or will it begin to fall again?
“As far as stocks are concerned, I think they’ll do well if the yield on the 10-year peaks out and go slower, even if it basically sits here between 4.5% and 4.6%, the market should do fine. However, if long rates keep climbing with the 10-year reaching 5%, well, it could be truly miserable for the stock market at least short term.”
Another critical issue Cramer pondered was the state of the labor market. Despite signs of economic softening in recent months, unemployment remains exceptionally low, which is contributing to a strong overall labor market. According to Cramer, this is the reason many are hopeful for a “soft landing” after the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes in 2022 and 2023.
“So can the labor market stay strong this year? Right now, I’m betting it can. Remember the labor market was great during the first three years of the original Trump administration. We had 3.5% unemployment right before COVID hit and everything fell apart. Plus, if Trump pushes through mass deportations… it could cause a major labor shortage. If anything, we probably should be worrying about whether the labor market will get too tight, causing severe wage inflation.”
SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 11
While Cramer admitted that SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) has appealing technology, he called it a “short squeeze” and noted that the company loses money constantly.
“You got to ring the register on some of that. Here’s the problem with SoundHound: It’s just a chronic money loser and because of that, it actually, I think if I were them I’d sell about 50 million shares right here down in the hole and make it so you’d never worry about the cash position because they do have some interesting technology but at this point, it is a short squeeze and a short squeeze only. Until they do that stock and make it so their balance sheet’s better because they keep losing money.”
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) develops voice AI technology that helps businesses deliver conversational experiences across various industries. Its offerings include tools for creating personalized voice assistants and improving customer service through real-time data integration.
Overall, SOUN ranks 9th on our list of stocks that Jim Cramer talked about. While we acknowledge the potential of SOUN as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than SOUN but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
