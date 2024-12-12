Jim Cramer Says He Prefers AMD Over Intel (INTC) – Here’s Why

In This Article:
We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Latest Calls: Top 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stands against other stocks highlighted in Jim Cramer's latest calls.
Jim Cramer in a recent program talked about Bitcoin and reminded investors that he has always believed in the cryptocurrency.
“I want to discuss Bitcoin, really. I do—not to the detriment of stocks but in addition to stocks. I come to praise Bitcoin, not buy it. First, let’s dispel the idea that I’ve never believed in Bitcoin. Now, if you search YouTube, you can see that I first bought Bitcoin on September 15, 2020, when it was at just over $10,000.”
Cramer said he likes the idea of Bitcoin being the store of value and said he always recommended investors to allocate 10% of their portfolio to the currency. However, he again urged investors to look to stocks for the rest of their portfolios.
“I heard Fed Chief J. Powell talk about how he believes people are buying Bitcoin as a store of value, like gold, because there’s not much transaction done in Bitcoin. I’ve always endorsed keeping up to 10% of your portfolio in gold as a kind of insurance against the world’s lunacy. But for years now, I’ve also been saying Bitcoin is a fine alternative to gold for that 10% position. Why not?
Cramer then mentioned a few stocks that have posted dramatic gains since their IPOs to show investors the power of stock investing.
READ ALSO: Jim Cramer’s Latest Lightning Round: 11 Stocks to Watch and Jim Cramer on AMD and Other Stocks
For this article, we watched the latest programs of Jim Cramer and picked 10 stocks he recently talked about. With each stock we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A technician soldering components for a semiconductor board.
Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 68
A caller recently asked Jim Cramer on his program on CNBC whether Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) has the potential to double or triple. Cramer categorically said no to this question and recommended the questioner buy AMD instead.
“I don’t think it will. I think it can go up slowly. I know that Qualcomm was rumored to be a suitor, but it looks like they’ve cooled that. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) doesn’t have the balance sheet to go up that fast, and it’s just not going to be a rocket ship. I would prefer you to buy AMD instead.”
In 2025, Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) is expected to generate $4–$5 billion in operating cash flow against a projected $20–$23 billion in capital expenditures. Intel reported $5.1 billion in operating cash flow and spent $18.1 billion in the first nine months of this year.
ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy stated the following regarding Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“While the market environment clearly was a headwind in the third quarter, several of our large positions also faced challenging conditions, which negatively impacted results. In the information technology (IT) sector, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has come under additional pressure due to continued softness in the company’s core PC and server markets as well as concerns on the company’s longer-term competitive position. While Intel’s turnaround is not happening overnight, we are constructive on the outlook into 2025: the company’s product positioning should be much improved and it should be positioned to gain market share in a cyclical upswing in which it has strong earnings power. A somewhat adverse spending environment due to AI myopia has weighed on shares, but we still think the market is undershipping PCs and general servers following a COVID normalization period that saw demand get pulled ahead and then languish as companies froze IT budgets. The installed base is now getting older, and we expect a strong refresh cycle into next year. The delay is actually beneficial to Intel, whose product positioning will be all the more improved. While our investment case is not predicated on an M&A transaction, and we believe one is unlikely, the expression of interest in the company speaks to the value of the assets, which we think still trade at a meaningful discount to fair value.”
Overall, INTC ranks 3rd on our list of stocks highlighted in Jim Cramer's latest calls. While we acknowledge the potential of INTC, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than INTC but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.