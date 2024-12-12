Jim Cramer Says He Prefers AMD Over Intel (INTC) – Here’s Why

We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Latest Calls: Top 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stands against other stocks highlighted in Jim Cramer's latest calls.

Jim Cramer in a recent program talked about Bitcoin and reminded investors that he has always believed in the cryptocurrency.

“I want to discuss Bitcoin, really. I do—not to the detriment of stocks but in addition to stocks. I come to praise Bitcoin, not buy it. First, let’s dispel the idea that I’ve never believed in Bitcoin. Now, if you search YouTube, you can see that I first bought Bitcoin on September 15, 2020, when it was at just over $10,000.”

Cramer said he likes the idea of Bitcoin being the store of value and said he always recommended investors to allocate 10% of their portfolio to the currency. However, he again urged investors to look to stocks for the rest of their portfolios.

“I heard Fed Chief J. Powell talk about how he believes people are buying Bitcoin as a store of value, like gold, because there’s not much transaction done in Bitcoin. I’ve always endorsed keeping up to 10% of your portfolio in gold as a kind of insurance against the world’s lunacy. But for years now, I’ve also been saying Bitcoin is a fine alternative to gold for that 10% position. Why not?

Cramer then mentioned a few stocks that have posted dramatic gains since their IPOs to show investors the power of stock investing.

A technician soldering components for a semiconductor board.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 68

A caller recently asked Jim Cramer on his program on CNBC whether Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) has the potential to double or triple. Cramer categorically said no to this question and recommended the questioner buy AMD instead.

