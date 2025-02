We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s February Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) stands against other stocks in Jim Cramer’s February portfolio.

Jim Cramer in a latest program on CNBC talked about the importance of investing in companies with good management teams. Cramer said that sometimes struggling companies could be turned around because of smart leadership.

“I have to tell you, I do want more out of my stocks and just better than feared. I am tired of tech just sitting there and people arguing about it all the time. It’s getting boring to me. And that’s why I want to go far afield tonight and suggest that we look for the companies with the best new coaches, because we know a great new coach with a fresh look can easily turn around a company.”

Cramer then talked about several companies where strong leadership teams and intelligent CEOs turned around struggling businesses.

“Not all publicly traded companies are hostages to forces beyond their control, like a Chinese outfit we never heard of that has just made it so all we talk about is. Sometimes when you bring in a great new CEO, they can turn around the whole business, giving the investor spectacular gains, even when tech blinds us like mustard gas.”

Jim Cramer Says Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Can Keep Going Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 43

Jim Cramer in a latest lightning round program on CNBC mentioned Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) while answering a question about AppLovin and said the tech company, like Palantir, has no end in sight when it comes to stock performance. Cramer said both AppLovin and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) will keep going higher.

“I’m going to give you a two-for-one—I’m going to say the same thing about Palantir. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) and AppLovin should go get married,” Cramer said after praising AppLovin’s gains.”

