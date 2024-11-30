Jim Cramer Says Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Not Capturing ‘Seismic Shift’ Happening in Market

In This Article:
We recently published a list of Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 10 Stocks Heading Into December. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against other stocks Jim Cramer is talking about as heading into December.
Jim Cramer in a recent program talked about President-elect Donald Trump’s Treasury pick and highlighted his enthusiasm for the stock market.
“On the other hand, President Trump was all about Nielsen ratings when he was on The Apprentice, and as president, he repeatedly said, The Dow Jones Industrial Average all-time high, and the S&P 500 were his new Nielsen ratings. He likes being rated, he likes to win, and he wants that stock market to go up to ratify his performance. That’s a big reason why the market exploded higher when he won.”
Cramer also discussed Trump’s Treasury pick Scott Bessent’s possible 3-3-3 plan that calls for bringing the budget deficit down to 3% of GDP, 3% growth and producing 3 million barrels of oil per day.
Jim Cramer said he is skeptical about Elon Musk’s efficiency plans in the upcoming Trump administration.
“Can there be a legitimate top-to-bottom change in the efficiency of our government and its associated costs? Count me as a skeptic about any attempt to change the government, including Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s Doge thing, because every penny of spending in the budget has a constituency. When you add all those proposed cutbacks together, you face tremendous opposition. But that’s not the point. What matters is that this Treasury Secretary-designate is a serious person.”
For this article we watched several latest programs of Jim Cramer and picked 10 stocks he is talking about. With each stock we have mentioned its hedge fund sentiment.
A close-up of a colorful high-end graphics card being plugged in to a gaming computer.
Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 193
Talking about one of his favorite stocks, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), in a latest program, Jim Cramer said:
“Frankly, I’ve never seen anything like what’s happening at Nvidia. Never, just never. And even though the stock was down despite 19 firms raising their price targets this morning, I said this stock is simply not capturing the seismic shift that’s happening here. You see, Nvidia is disrupting everything we know.”
Simply beating earnings estimates is not enough for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) anymore. The stock fell despite reporting better-than-expected numbers for the latest quarter. However, analysts are sensing a growth slowdown. Nvidia’s Q4 revenue guidance missed the buy-side whisper number of $39 billion, and the company expects gross margins to keep shrinking next quarter. For Q4, non-GAAP gross margin is projected at 73.5%, down from 75% in Q3. NVIDIA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) biggest customers, cloud hyperscalers — which account for 50% of its revenue — are increasingly developing in-house AI chips and collaborating with competitors like AMD. This raises concerns about Nvidia’s medium-to-long-term growth in demand and margins.
Polen Focus Growth Strategy stated the following regarding NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“In a reversal from the past two quarters, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) represented our top relative contributor this quarter, despite the modest underperformance, declining -1.7%. In many ways, NVIDIA was a microcosm of the broader market’s heightened volatility. Beneath the placid surface, the company experienced a 27% drawdown followed by a +31% rally, only to repeat the cycle with a -21% drawdown followed by a subsequent 20% rally to finish the quarter. In our view, the stock’s volatility goes beyond fundamental business drivers, but the company in turn benefitted from increasing capital spending budgets from cloud service providers and large enterprises for generative AI (“GenAI”) infrastructure spending. Simultaneously, the stock endured weakness related to the delayed next-generation Blackwell chip, and an earnings forecast that exceeded expectations, albeit not as much as some investors hoped. While we continue to believe NVIDIA is a highly advantaged business, with significant demand for their chips and servers ahead of the need for that hardware from real-world businesses, we are cautious about its growth sustainability since it lacks recurring revenue.”
Overall, NVDA ranks 1st on our list of stocks Jim Cramer is talking about as heading into December.
