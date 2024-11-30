We recently published a list of Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 10 Stocks Heading Into December. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against other stocks Jim Cramer is talking about as heading into December.

Jim Cramer in a recent program talked about President-elect Donald Trump’s Treasury pick and highlighted his enthusiasm for the stock market.

“On the other hand, President Trump was all about Nielsen ratings when he was on The Apprentice, and as president, he repeatedly said, The Dow Jones Industrial Average all-time high, and the S&P 500 were his new Nielsen ratings. He likes being rated, he likes to win, and he wants that stock market to go up to ratify his performance. That’s a big reason why the market exploded higher when he won.”

Cramer also discussed Trump’s Treasury pick Scott Bessent’s possible 3-3-3 plan that calls for bringing the budget deficit down to 3% of GDP, 3% growth and producing 3 million barrels of oil per day.

Jim Cramer said he is skeptical about Elon Musk’s efficiency plans in the upcoming Trump administration.

“Can there be a legitimate top-to-bottom change in the efficiency of our government and its associated costs? Count me as a skeptic about any attempt to change the government, including Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s Doge thing, because every penny of spending in the budget has a constituency. When you add all those proposed cutbacks together, you face tremendous opposition. But that’s not the point. What matters is that this Treasury Secretary-designate is a serious person.”

Jim Cramer Says Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Not Capturing ‘Seismic Shift’ Happening in Market

A close-up of a colorful high-end graphics card being plugged in to a gaming computer.

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 193

Talking about one of his favorite stocks, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), in a latest program, Jim Cramer said:

