Jim Cramer Says NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Is ‘Losing A Lot Of Money’

On Monday, Jim Cramer of Mad Money took a closer look at the market’s recent movements, reassuring investors that rising bond yields shouldn’t cause excessive worry. He noted that bond yields have surged significantly since the Federal Reserve cut rates last month, a trend that might seem counterintuitive. Cramer acknowledged that bonds were behind Monday’s “ugly action in the big caps”.

The Dow fell by 344 points, the S&P slipped by 0.18%, while the Nasdaq managed a slight gain of 0.27%. Cramer emphasized that while bonds play a crucial role, they aren’t the sole factor influencing the market’s performance, despite what some may claim. He expressed his frustration with those who panic at the sight of rising interest rates, suggesting that such reactions are misguided. Cramer pointed out that the stock market has experienced a remarkable rally.

“The stock market has had a fabulous run, even as bond yields have crept up almost the entire time. They love to ignore that glaring fact, the bears. Every day is groundhog day for them. They see interest rates go up higher, so they panic themselves and they are trying to panic us.”

Cramer proceeded to break down the arguments typically made by bond bears, who often use long-term interest rates as a weapon against the Fed. He criticized their simplistic approach, where rising rates are blamed on the Federal Reserve while falling rates somehow earn them credit. According to him, the Fed’s recent decision to cut rates by 50 basis points was necessary.

“… Here’s the simple truth, did the Fed need to do a double rate cut moving 50 basis points and not 25? Yes. Yes, they had to do it if they wanted to be sure that the proverbial plane didn’t crash.”

He firmly stated that Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair, is simply fulfilling his duties responsibly, and those who continuously express skepticism will ultimately be proven wrong. Addressing the notion that a rate cut would trigger inflation, Cramer pointed out that the bond market’s reaction suggests that the initial cut has already sparked fears of inflation resurgence.

He challenged the idea that the effects of a rate cut are immediate, asserting that higher loan rates, particularly for 30-year mortgages, can actually have an anti-inflationary effect, contrary to what some might believe. He highlighted that the most pressing concern in the inflation landscape remains housing.

