Jim Cramer Says Nucor Corporation (NUE) ‘Reported And The Market Was Not Impressed’

On Tuesday, Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, analyzed the day's market activity, shedding light on why some Big Tech stocks gained traction while others struggled. He pointed out that investors are increasingly concerned about the broader economic effects of rising bond yields. Cramer began by questioning how a day could unfold where recent market leaders lose their momentum, prompting money managers to shift back to established favorites like Big Tech.

Cramer acknowledged his growing worry about the bond market, noting that since the Federal Reserve cut rates last month, bond prices have plummeted.

“... Ever since the Fed cut rates last month, right, bond prices have plunged. Bond yields, meaning longer-term interest rates, have soared. Not supposed to happen. But when it does happen, money managers reach for the companies that simply aren't impacted by the change in the 10-year, the 20-year, or the 30-year US Treasurys.”

Cramer likened Wall Street to Chinatown, suggesting that sometimes, it defies easy understanding. He remarked that people seem to abandon the market's recent winners in a snap as if discarding hot fries. He then explained that the day’s disappointing earnings reports created confusion, as they didn’t align with the prevailing narrative of strong employment alongside rate cuts.

“See, this morning we got a series of earnings reports that just didn't add up. They didn't fit the thesis. They were disappointing. They don't jive with a rather benign moment when we have the Fed cutting rates, yet employment remains strong. When we get these problematic quarters, several in one day, I might add, money managers default back to the tried and true growth stories that we all know and love. Yes, Titans of Tech. You know what? These managers can't help themselves. They feel they have to rotate out of what was hot at one point and into something else that's not that impacted by the big rate-cut cycle.”

He addressed the “alleged earnings disappointment,” clarifying that he chose the term “alleged” because he holds these companies in high regard and does not want to undermine their reputations. Cramer stated that when the 10-year Treasury yields rise, money flows back to these tech giants. He noted that on days like Tuesday, large investors often become apprehensive about cyclical stocks, with concerns about various sectors like aerospace, home building, and even auto parts.

He reassured viewers that this phenomenon is familiar; it has been a recurring theme for over a decade. Cramer suggested that money could just as easily rotate back to previous favorites, but it might take a day or two for that to happen, which shows the volatility of the current market environment.

Concluding, Cramer noted that Big Tech experienced a significant resurgence. He remarked:

“But the bottom line, Big Tech made a big comeback today because of the bond market, not anything to do with the stocks themselves. So, keep in mind that the pause in the rally is temporary, even as you should still own some of the Magnificent Seven for diversification.”

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 40

Cramer called Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) “America's best steel company”. Expounding on what happened after the company released its earnings on October 21, he said:

“Last night, Nucor reported and the market was not impressed. The stock ended up plunging $10 or 6.5% today. That's unfortunate because this company's a great bellwether for the whole material sector. And after what we heard last night, it's clearly gonna take some time before these stocks can rebound after one rate cut. Now, Nucor's results weren't exactly a surprise. The company issues rough earnings guidance about two weeks before the end of every quarter.

Cramer highlighted how investors were “already circling on this one over a month ago, betting that it was ready to bottom”. He went on to say:

“And of course, it's not a coincidence that the stock bottomed on September 11 right before the Fed leaked that we’ll likely get a 50 basis point double rate cut. Once we heard that, the stock caught fire because who cares about the current quarter when the Fed's about to become our best friend again? Everybody knows the industrials benefit from rate cuts so they were willing to look past the weakness in the third quarter. But apparently they're actually not willing to look past weakness in the fourth quarter, which is what we heard about last night and that's what torpedoed the stock today.

Cramer mentioned that Nucor (NYSE:NUE) reported earnings of $1.49 per diluted share, 9 cents more than the high end of the pre-announcement, while the figure was 2 cents lower than what the analysts were expecting.

“Those third-quarter numbers were awful in absolute terms though, but everybody knew they'd be bad and nobody let that bother them for the past month. So what changed here? The outlook. Unfortunately, Nucor's guidance for the current quarter was quite disappointing. Management made some grim comments on the conference call.

Calling the above a “parade of horribles”, Cramer went on to say:

“To be fair, Nucor also did call out some potential catalysts that could turn things around like more rate cuts, pent-up demand for residential commercial construction, and an extremely soft landing for the economy.

Cramer mentioned that he thought it was the right time to buy the stock but has become circumspect after the earnings call.

“Now, if you're willing to look a bit further in the future then I do think Nucor is worth buying on weakness. However, I'm starting to get a little concerned by this relentless rise in longer-term interest rates ever since the rate cut from the Fed last month. Yesterday we got conflicting messages from the Fed. Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Fed, she says she doesn't see a reason to stop cutting rates, but then Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari says he favors a slower pace of rate cuts. He's currently a non-voting member, still influential.

Cramer said that the weak quarter wasn’t surprising but the guidance was, which makes it harder for him to root for the company presently. He concluded by saying:

“If I had to decide today, I'd still guess that the Fed keeps cutting, rates come down in 2025, and cyclicals like Nucor and the rest of the materials stocks can be big winners. But you know what, we don't have to decide that today. Given that the situation's uncertain, we can keep watching and gathering information for the next couple of weeks. Won't be too late to make a decision on Nucor when we know more about where we're headed. But I am again concerned. I know I was premature in thinking it could bottom today. It didn't. I gotta wait and see.”

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) manufactures and sells a variety of steel products, serving customers across North America. The company also engages in raw materials production and processing, providing essential materials for steel manufacturing and other industries. During the first 9 months of 2024, the company announced consolidated net earnings of $1.74 billion, or $7.22 per diluted share. This contrasts with consolidated net earnings of $3.74 billion, or $14.83 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

