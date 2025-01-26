Jim Cramer Says He Is Now a ‘Believer’ in Palantir Technologies (PLTR) CEO Alex Karp

We recently published a list of Top 10 AI News You Shouldn’t Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) stands against other top AI news you shouldn’t miss.

All everyone could talk about in the technical AI landscape these days is DeepSeek-R1, a Chinese open-source LLM that analysts believe can give major American AI companies a run for their money. Why is DeepSeek making waves and why is it called a breakthrough in the AI race?

DeepSeek AI model is several times cheaper to use for professional purposes when compared to its American counterparts including OpenAI’s o1 model. Media reports also suggest the model beat almost all key AI models in the industry by significant margins.

CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa explained what makes these Chinese models a challenge for US tech companies:

“The cost, I mean, these models coming out of China are just built at a fraction of the price when you think about OpenAI. That’s spending $5 billion a year, burning through billions of dollars a year. These models, the DeepSeek for example, they say they built it for less than $6 million. ByteDance as well, you know, shows that it was built and you can access it at much, much lower prices. So, this really turns on sort of this truth that we have thought about generative AI for the last few years—that you need hundreds of millions of dollars to develop bigger and better models. What the Chinese labs and companies are doing is they’re going straight to the frontier. They’re building with sort of infrastructure and outputs that are already out there, built in many cases by American companies and startups, and they’re improving on it, they’re innovating on it, and producing models that are just as good, in some cases, at a fraction of the cost.”

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 43

Jim Cramer in a recent program on CNBC praised Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) and its management and said the stock may turn out to be undervalued in the long term because of its growth.

