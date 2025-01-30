Jim Cramer Says LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMUY) Reported A 36% Decline In Wine And Spirits In 2024

In This Article:
Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, recently discussed some of the significant challenges the alcohol industry is facing. He pointed out that as the end of January approaches, the wine and spirits industry might be hoping for a quick resolution to what he described as a "disaster of a month," caused by "Dry January."
He questioned whether the slowdown in alcohol consumption during this month would continue into February, admitting that he wasn't sure, but expressing concern that the industry could be facing deeper problems. One of Cramer's major concerns was that most alcohol companies have not acknowledged the full extent of the difficulties they may be facing.
“They say we're experiencing a post-COVID normalization because of excessive alcohol consumption during the pandemic. That's why I say they're holding their breath to see if the mocktails and the zero-alcohol beers quickly disappear by Saturday when January comes to an end. Look, I think these companies are about to have a rude awakening when dry January turns into drier-than-expected February and then we might even spiral from there.”
Cramer highlighted several key factors contributing to the decline in alcohol consumption. He first noted the rise of cannabis, which has become much more affordable in many states, offering a legal high without the risk of a hangover. He pointed out that we are no longer in the era of Smokey and the Bandit and suggested that cannabis could be stealing market share from alcohol.
Secondly, Cramer referenced a recent warning from the U.S. Surgeon General about the links between alcohol consumption and the increased risk of various cancers, including breast and liver cancer. He emphasized that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption when it comes to cancer prevention, which he said could have a significant impact on health-conscious consumers. He added:
“Third, young people just don't like to drink as much as they used to. Some profess health worries. Others know that the liquor companies jacked up prices during the pandemic and now refuse to take them down. Fourth, ubiquitous GLP-1 weight loss drugs can stop your craving for alcohol in its tracks.”
He mentioned that studies indicate heavy drinkers tend to reduce their alcohol consumption when they start using these medications. Taken together, Cramer argued that these trends represent a significant challenge for the alcohol industry.
Despite these challenges, Cramer suggested that there is still hope for the alcohol business, but it will require innovation. He emphasized the importance of creating new and exciting drink options that stand out in a crowded market. Value pricing, he said, will also be crucial. He stressed that the days of endless price hikes without any pushback or creativity are over. Cramer expressed confidence that social drinking would remain part of people's lives, but he warned that alcohol could end up in the same category as tobacco if companies do not adapt.
“Let's drop the normalization wrap, please. This is not normal. The liquor companies need to be clever, thoughtful, and exciting, or they should just go find another business.”
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY)
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s (OTC:LVMUY) is a global luxury goods conglomerate offering a wide range of high-end products, including wines, spirits, fashion, perfumes, cosmetics, and more. Cramer mentioned that the company reported a significant decline in 2024 as he said:
“Look, I was praying that LVMH, company represents the best of the best, would tell us they had a terrific wine and spirits quarter... but sadly, that's not what happened. Last night, LVMH, best of the best, reported a 36% decline in wine and spirits in 2024. That's a number that must send a shudder through anyone involved in the liquor business. These are practically prohibition numbers.
Overall LVMUY ranks 1st on our list of the stocks on Jim Cramer's radar.
