Jim Cramer Says ‘After Listening To The Success That is Gap Last Night, I Don’t Think Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Gets It Wrong Twice’

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently discussed the rise of Bitcoin and expressed his admiration for the digital currency’s growth. However, he was careful to emphasize that Bitcoin should not replace traditional investments, particularly stocks, but rather should complement them in a diversified portfolio.

“I want to discuss Bitcoin, really I do, not to the detriment of stocks but in addition to stocks. I come to praise Bitcoin, not bury it.”

Cramer recalled the moment when President-elect Donald Trump began giving importance to cryptocurrency during his administration. On July 27, Trump declared that the U.S. government would fully embrace Bitcoin if he won the election. At the time, Bitcoin was valued just under $70,000. Cramer also noted Trump’s promise to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve and make America the global leader in cryptocurrency.

Cramer highlighted Trump’s statement, “If crypto is going to define the future, I want it to be mined, minted, and made in the USA.” Regardless of whether one agrees with the policy, Cramer remarked, Trump’s words were a clear signal of how beneficial the growing popularity of cryptocurrency could be for its owners.

Cramer then shared insights from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who suggested that many investors see Bitcoin as a store of value, similar to gold. He went on to say:

“I've always endorsed keeping up to 10% of your portfolio in gold as a kind of insurance against the world's lunacy. But for years now, I've also been saying Bitcoin's a fine alternative to gold for that 10% position. Why not? I think the federal budget deficit is at impossible levels. I don't want to be wedded to a currency backed by the full faith and credit of a country that owes $36 trillion.”

Cramer also acknowledged that some people might have gone all-in on Bitcoin and praised their decision. However, he recommended balancing Bitcoin investments with stocks. For instance, if Trump were to make a move to encourage buying Tesla, Cramer commented, having both stocks and crypto would give investors an edge.

“While we could become the bitcoin network, especially since President-elect Trump christened us as the bitcoin nation, I actually think there’s more to investing than just owning cryptocurrencies… Bitcoin's part of the most obviously diversified portfolio in recent history. Buying and holding stocks can be just as lucrative as buying Bitcoin six days after Biden dropped out of the race. Or maybe, just maybe, it can make you even more money.”

