Jim Cramer Says JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Has ‘Terrible Earnings And Outlook That Caused The Stock To Lose Over 25% Of Its Value In A Single Session’

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently shared his thoughts on the surge in cruise stocks, offering a perspective that diverges from the usual focus on the tech sector. According to Cramer, the excitement over DeepSeek's impact on technology has caused many to overlook simpler, more accessible opportunities. While questions about power plants, data centers, and the future of companies like Nvidia are complex, Cramer finds comfort in identifying opportunities that are easier to grasp. One such opportunity, he pointed out, is with the cruise line operators.

Cramer cited a comment from the CEO of a cruise operator who mentioned that the current macro environment favors experiences over material goods as spending on leisure and travel continues to rise and said:

“Hey, to me it means the cruise lines were cyclical stories before Covid, but now they've become genuine secular growth plays and they may stay that way for a generation.”

He emphasized that many investors are still struggling to accept the rapid growth of cruises in such a short time span, despite travel being a massive $2 trillion industry. Cruises, within that context, offer significant value, Cramer noted.

He also highlighted an important factor that has changed the cruise industry since the pandemic: many cruise companies have become far more disciplined in managing their capacity. Unlike before, when too many ships would flood the market, operators are now taking a more cautious approach, which has made the industry more resilient. This shift, according to Cramer, has strengthened the position of cruise lines moving forward. Despite this, he observed that travel and leisure stocks remain undervalued, as many analysts continue to doubt the staying power of the cruise industry.

While Cramer acknowledged that there are still underperforming companies in the market, including a struggling airline stock he pointed out, he firmly stated that he would prefer to own shares in the worst cruise line over the best airline.

