Jim Cramer Says Intel Corporation (INTC) Has Been ‘Rocked By Key Defections’

In a recent post of Jim Cramer's Morning Thoughts, he highlighted the impact of recent economic data on market sentiment.

In a recent post of Jim Cramer’s Morning Thoughts, he highlighted the impact of recent economic data on market sentiment. The S&P 500 is poised to fall for the fourth day in a row, following a weaker-than-expected August jobs report. The report revealed that the U.S. economy added 142,000 jobs last month, falling short of the Dow Jones estimate of 161,000.

“The S&P 500 is tracking for a fourth straight day of declines after the highly anticipated August jobs report came up short. Bond yields also moved lower on the report. The U.S. economy added 142,000 jobs in August, less than the Dow Jones estimate of 161,000, while the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.2% as expected.” Cramer said.

Despite this shortfall, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%, aligning with predictions. Additionally, the job gains for June and July were revised downwards. As a result, traders are now split between anticipating a standard 25 basis point interest rate cut and a more substantial 50 basis point reduction at the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting on September 18.

“Job gains in the June and July reports were also revised down Friday. Traders were split roughly evenly between a traditional 25 basis point interest rate cut and a larger 50 basis point reduction at the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Sept. 18.”

“We Got What We Wanted, But the Market Crashed”

In a recent episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer discussed how September 6 turned out to be a disappointing trading day. Despite hopes from bullish investors for a weak non-farm payrolls report that would encourage the Federal Reserve to cut rates, the actual report met these expectations.

“What an ugly day. Just hideous. We came into today knowing we’d have a critical non-farm payrolls report. If you were a bull, you wanted to see weaker-than-expected hiring with wages pretty much in line, because that’s what the Fed needs to see before it can start cutting rates. Voila, we got exactly what we wished for. Maybe we should have been careful, though, because as soon as we got what we wanted, the bulls vanished and the sellers came out of the woodwork, crushing practically everything.” Said Cramer.

Jim Cramer pointed out that September is historically a weak month for the market due to significant profit-taking. Although it might seem circular to link September’s weakness to profit-taking, it’s more reasonable than attributing it solely to fears of a severe economic slowdown. Cramer emphasized that, despite the market’s dips, big tech companies, especially those involved in key trends like data centers and accelerated computing—should be considered as buying opportunities during these times.

“This market has a September problem. Come September, we’re always hit with a tremendous amount of profit-taking, which is why it’s the weakest month of the year. I know that’s somewhat circular reasoning—we sell because we’ve always sold—but it makes more sense than saying people sold tech because they fear a hard landing. Tech, especially big tech, is something you buy, not sell, into weakness if you’re worried about a more severe slowdown.

Why? Well, because big tech is all about powerful secular themes that can keep going even during a recession—and we’re not getting one. I’m talking about the data center, accelerated computing—they’re not going anywhere. Nevertheless, when anything jars the big tech themes of the moment, the market’s reaction is swift, harsh, and horrible.”

Jim Cramer Urges Investors: “Do Not Abandon Ship”

Jim Cramer discussed the upcoming release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday, which will offer new insights into inflation. He noted that if inflation stays steady or falls, the Federal Reserve will have more room to cut interest rates, which could help prevent a recession and address concerns from many sellers. Cramer encouraged investors to remain confident and avoid abandoning their positions due to these uncertainties.

“Wednesday, we get another read on inflation—this time from the Consumer Price Index. What can I say? As long as inflation stays the same or goes lower, the Fed has plenty of leeway to cut interest rates and prevent a recession—the thing so many sellers are worried about. That’s why I keep telling you, please do not give up the ship here.”

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

A technician soldering components for a semiconductor board.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 75

According to the Financial Times, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been hit by major departures, including Stuart Pann, who was appointed head of the foundry business in 2023, and Shlomit Weiss, a key designer who left in April. Combined with the recent decline in stock prices, Jim Cramer noted that these challenges are making it harder for CEO Pat Gelsinger to execute his turnaround strategy at Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

“The Financial Times reports that Intel has been rocked by key defections, including Stuart Pann who was named head of the foundry business in 2023. Shlomit Weiss, a key designer, departed in April. Coupled with stock price declines, the deck looks increasingly stacked against CEO Pat Gelsinger’s turnaround plans.”

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a strong investment for 2024 due to its strategic transformation, strong market presence, and growth potential in key areas. Under CEO Pat Gelsinger, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has restructured by focusing on core semiconductor and foundry services, which has boosted investor confidence and solidified its leadership in U.S. chip manufacturing. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) holds a significant market share in data centers and PCs and is making strides in the AI chip market, which NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) currently dominates.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s expansion in foundry services, supported by partnerships with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and the development of the Intel 18A process node, enhances its growth potential. Additionally, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s $10 billion cost-reduction plan is expected to improve efficiency, competitiveness, and profitability.

Ariel Global Fund stated the following regarding Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Alternatively, several positions weighed on performance. One of the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturers by revenue, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), underperformed in the period on news of a longer than expected turnaround in profitability within the Foundry business. This was exacerbated by disappointing near-term guidance due to a weakening demand environment signaling an extended replacement cycle. We view the quarter as a temporary trough that should dissipate as we see signs of a cyclical recovery for personal computers (PCs) and central processing units (CPUs), driven by the Windows 11 upgrade. In our view, the market is overlooking the progress Intel is making to advance its manufacturing process. Not to mention, the company’s efforts to serve as a viable second source foundry partner of leading-edge silicon. We believe the separation of the design and manufacturing businesses will be a key catalyst in unlocking improved financial performance while also enhancing the competitiveness of the foundry business.”

