Jim Cramer Says GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Is ‘No Longer Counting On China For Growth’

In a recent episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer discussed the current state of the economy, noting that there are essentially two separate economies at play. One economy is struggling with higher interest rates, making it harder for businesses and individuals to thrive, while the other seems unaffected by these rates. This division explains why, even after a double rate cut, the stock market, including the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq, still experienced declines.

"There really are two economies in this country. There's one that needs lower interest rates because business is slowing and it's harder to find a job, and then there's another that says we don't really care about where the rates are. That's how we can get a double rate cut today and still see the Dow dipping 103 points, the S&P declining 29 points, and the Nasdaq shedding 31 points."

Jim Cramer: Tech Companies Flourish Despite Economic Concerns

Jim Cramer highlights that many companies, especially retailers and restaurants serving low-income customers, are worried about high interest rates and needed the recent double rate cut to improve their forecasts. While this cut benefits the housing and industrial sectors, which initially rose in stock prices before selling off, the tech sector in Silicon Valley remains largely unaffected. Cramer describes tech leaders as having escaped the constraints of interest rates, focusing on innovation and catering to businesses rather than consumers. Their success relies more on their ability to innovate than on interest rate fluctuations.

"There are so many companies I talk to that truly worry about the economy and say they can't make their forecasts because rates are too high. We've been hearing that from most retailers and restaurants, especially those that cater to the less well-off. They needed this double rate cut—believe me. It's great for housing, and it can help the industrials; those stocks ran in anticipation and sold off when we got what we wanted. That is a very typical action. But how about the tech economy, the one based out here where we are right now? When you're talking to companies in Silicon Valley, it almost feels like the people who run these companies are like inmates who escaped from the asylum of interest rates years ago. What they do is exploit opportunities that allow them to become integral to the enterprise. They don't really care about the consumer; they're selling to businesses that then sell to you. So their total addressable market doesn't hinge on interest rates; it hinges on how innovative they are. That's a story you've heard from all the companies we've interviewed. These are companies about innovation."

Additionally, he explains that tech companies are not selling everyday goods like homes, washing machines, or cars. Unlike housing, which relies on lower mortgage rates to boost sales, the tech sector focuses on creating software that simplifies the home-buying process. While lower rates can encourage new businesses, many startups are too small to need extensive software solutions.

"You see, these tech companies aren't selling homes; they aren't selling washing machines or cars or steel or plastic—things worth less than a dollar that are sold for more than a dollar at a dollar store. Housing, of course, needs lower mortgage rates to get sales going. Tech doesn't care about mortgage rates; they just want to create software that reduces some of the friction you encounter in the process of buying a home. Lower rates make it more likely that people start new companies, but most new companies are too small to need major enterprise software. Companies we talk to can see small-cap companies go up, but big enterprise software? Not so much."

Cramer notes that the Federal Reserve cut rates to help control inflation, which benefits more businesses overall. However, in the tech industry, the focus is on increasing efficiency through automation, often resulting in fewer employees. These tech companies aim to avoid being affected by the Fed's decisions because relying on them would indicate weakness and vulnerability to the economic cycle, which they actively seek to evade.

"The Fed wanted to be sure that inflation is contained and going in the right direction, which then allowed them to relent and cut by 50 basis points. Now, more businesses in the East can thrive, but out here, the presumption is that all enterprises are trying to raise margins, often by automating everything that can be automated, which means using fewer people. These tech companies are automators; they never want to be hostage to the Fed. They don't want you to be hostage to the Fed because that would be a sign of weakness—a sign of cyclicality. Oh, they hate cyclicality. Why be hostage to the business cycle if you don't have to?"

Rising Stars: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Boosts Profits Even as Sales Slow

Finally, Jim Cramer emphasizes that many people see artificial intelligence as a key player in today's market. Companies that leverage AI can improve their profit margins, which boosts earnings even if their overall sales are declining. This means that even without increasing sales, AI can help businesses become more profitable.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 49'

Jim Cramer reported that BTIG has upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) from a "neutral" rating to a "buy," setting a price target of $100. He noted that The Club is no longer relying on China for growth, indicating a shift in their investment strategy.

"GE Healthcare upgraded to a buy from neutral at BTIG, with a $100 price target. The Club name is no longer counting on China for growth."

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) has a positive outlook, supported by strong Q2 2024 results showing $5.1 billion in revenue, a 10% increase from last year, and a net income of $700 million. This growth is driven by rising demand for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) medical imaging and monitoring technologies, especially in hospitals and outpatient settings.

As a leader in the medical imaging market, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) is well-positioned to gain market share, particularly as healthcare providers upgrade their imaging capabilities in areas like MRI, CT, and ultrasound. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) is also expanding its digital health solutions, including AI-powered analytics and cloud-based services, which improve patient care and operational efficiency in an increasingly telehealth-focused environment.

Strategic partnerships within the healthcare ecosystem enhance GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)'s capabilities and drive innovation. Additionally, ongoing investments in healthcare infrastructure and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases ensure steady demand for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) products.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)'s commitment to sustainability aligns with current market trends and boosts its reputation. Recent product launches featuring advanced AI capabilities, along with efforts to expand into emerging markets, position GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) for sustained growth, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund stated the following regarding GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“However, we are keen to highlight other Stalwarts and Growth businesses we own that should benefit in a more profound way than hardware makers currently enjoying an initial build-out phase. To paraphrase Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff, if hardware is the picks and shovels of GenAI then data is the real gold. Another example is GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC), a global leader in diagnostic imaging equipment across multiple modalities. AI algorithms are making image quality better, assisting image analysis via computer vision, and enabling devices to be more accessible for new users. The next stage will be data-driven; via its many points of penetration into the patient journey, GEHC is accumulating large amounts of data across pathology, genomics, and imaging. Harnessing AI tools across that data to drive better patient outcomes should enable improved sales, margins and returns from a more competitive product offering.”

