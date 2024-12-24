Jim Cramer Says Ford Motor (F) Is in Trouble – Here’s Why

We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Latest Calls Before 2025 Begins: Top 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) stands against other stocks in Jim Cramer’s latest calls before 2025 begins.

Jim Cramer in a latest program talked about the market reaction to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and its guidance that suggested fewer rate cuts moving ahead.

“I guess you could say the baby got thrown out with the bathwater. It was truly hideous, a little unexpected, and yes, wicked. Even though the market’s barely oversold, we may not get that quick snapback we normally expect in a deeply oversold market,” Cramer said.

Jim Cramer said Jerome Powell’s comments and tone were “stern” and his conference call “confounded” investors. Cramer said inflation has not come down enough and that has made the Fed’s job difficult.

Cramer then talked about different sectors and companies that need rate cuts amid a slowdown.

“I really wish the Fed hadn’t been so defensive about the need to cut rates going forward. A slower approach would have been much better. If they had explicitly taken a wait-and-see approach before this meeting, we’d be in a better position. This time, they telegraphed the wrong thing, hence today’s meltdown. However, if the weaker part of the economy deteriorates further or inflation comes down, the Fed still has room to cut. Here’s the bottom line: a previously data-dependent Fed chose not to be data-dependent today with its pronouncements, and that’s what drove the market down. This happened despite the quarter-point rate cut—something that’s typically good news for stocks—but it turned out to be the very opposite.”

Jim Cramer Says Ford Motor Co (F) Is in Trouble - Here’s Why

A Ford truck roaring down a highway, with powerful headlights blazing its way.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 36

Jim Cramer in a latest program on CNBC expressed his concerns over rising warranty costs of Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) and said the stock does not have a lot of “MOJO.”

