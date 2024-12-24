Jim Cramer Says FedEx Corporation (FDX) CEO Raj Subramaniam Is ‘Amazing’ and ‘Doing a Great Job’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer Talked About These 17 Stocks After The Fed's Rate Cut. In this article, we are going to take a look at where FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer recently talked about.

The Federal Reserve created quite a bit of turmoil in the stock market on Wednesday when despite cutting interest rates, it signaled to investors that the journey to low rates was far from over and would take longer than initially expected. Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that "We have been moving sideways on 12-month inflation," and used the data observation to project two rate cuts in 2025 instead of the earlier four.

In Squawk on the Street's episode the day after the Fed's rate cut, Cramer called the latest Fed outcome"a new phase in the process." He outlined that the Fed might have missed the mark in being data-dependent. According to him "Look I think that they are data dependent. But they made a prediction and the prediction was not right. They should have just stayed data-dependent. They could've looked at the long bond and realized, you know wait a second, we're on the wrong track here. And signal that. And they didn't signal it." Cramer was pressed about what Chair Powell got wrong, and in response, he shared that it was "The messaging. Right, because what happened is this that . . .we have a data-dependent Fed, and they chose not to be data-dependant." Cramer added that the apparent miss from being data-dependant meant that the Fed's "message was off. They're not wrong, but all the people who thought that they were gonna be kind and dovish, I mean they were, uh, black dovish."

The morning show host also shared his thoughts about the current tussle in Congress related to spending bills and electric vehicle billionaire Elon Musk's role in it. "Look they got a real guy, Musk. Do you want to mess with Musk? I'm not messing with Musk. I tried it once. I was pantsed. You don't want to be pantsed by this man," said Cramer. He added "But I do want to make a point that there are a lot of people who are hopeful that he can do something about that. The $36 trillion that we have." According to Cramer, to achieve the cut maybe Musk and his team "shame people, maybe he shames people who are giveaway guys," as he believes that "he [MUSK] represents this chain of thought in this country that there's hope. That this government can get its act together."

Story Continues