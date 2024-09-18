Jim Cramer Says FedEx Corporation (FDX) Is a ‘Great Stock to Own’

We recently compiled a list titled Jim Cramer’s Ultimate Stock Picks: 10 Hot Stocks to Consider. In this article, we will look at where FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) ranks among Jim Cramer's 10 hot stocks to consider.

In a recent episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer emphasized the unexpected strength in the market, pointing out that many companies are doing better than Wall Street realizes. He suggests that investors should stop second-guessing these companies every time negative news surfaces. Cramer praises the excellent management and execution by CEOs, which he feels often goes unappreciated.

“Suddenly, all is forgiven, or if not all, then at least most. I’m talking about the incredible resilience in this market, buoyed by a recognition that many companies are simply better than Wall Street gives them credit for. We need to stop turning against them every time there’s a seemingly bad data point. Every day I come to work, I’m dazzled by the resourcefulness of executives who do their best to create value for you, the shareholder. Lots of stocks went up on days like today when the Dow advanced 335 points, the S&P gained 75%, and the NASDAQ jumped 1.0%, all thanks to good management and excellent execution that often goes unnoticed.”

Jim Cramer acknowledges that while some CEOs might warrant skepticism, many are truly exceptional and deserve more recognition for their efforts. He criticizes the overemphasis on short-term economic indicators, arguing that great companies stay focused and aren’t thrown off by minor fluctuations.

“Listen, I’m not a pushover. I can hit CEOs with tough questions when needed, some of them deserve skepticism and scorn. But there are also plenty of brilliant, hardworking CEOs with incredible teams, and you ignore their hustle at your own peril. This often gets lost in the shuffle when we’re focused on the parlor game of guessing the Fed’s next move, a quarter point, half a point, quarter, half. You know what I say? Let’s get serious. Terrific companies don’t get caught up in that quarter-half shuffle.”

Cramer highlights Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen as an example of strong leadership. Despite facing challenges like opposition to its acquisition of Albertsons and a tough economic climate, McMullen has successfully managed to keep food costs down. Through strategies such as an effective loyalty program and improvements to regional stores, the company has performed well. After a strong earnings report, the stock rose more than 7%, reflecting a successful turnaround.

“CEO Rodney McMullen has managed to keep food costs down and deliver fantastic numbers, all while maintaining an expensive, unionized labor force in a very uncertain commodity environment. How? The company confounded critics by developing a superior loyalty program, regionalizing their stores, and creating some of the best private-label products out there, second only to Costco. Food is still expensive, but cooking at home is far cheaper than dining out. McMullen tells us that consumers are no longer flush with cash, especially his most budget-conscious clientele. He notes, “Budget-conscious customers are buying more at the beginning of the month to stock up on essentials, and as the month progresses, they become more cautious with their spending.” Wow, that’s a tough environment! When I heard this, I thought back to the old company, the one that used to miss its numbers whenever the environment got a little tough. Everybody else remembers the old company too, which is why the stock was just sitting there waiting to be picked up, until this quarter’s report, after which it soared more than 7% in response to the fabulous results. Everyone thought the company would drop the ball, as they used to, but McMullen has finally whipped his supermarket into shape.”

In contrast, Cramer points out that the tech industry often suffers from misunderstandings due to its complex nature. He believes that Wall Street analysts frequently fail to appreciate the expertise and potential of tech CEOs who have a deep grasp of their businesses.

“We all need to eat, so it’s not hard to understand the grocery business. But it’s quite different when it comes to tech, where analysts constantly doubt the resolve and expertise of CEOs who simply know more about their businesses than the critics. In tech, the complexity often leads Wall Street to conclusions that have little to do with reality.”

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 59

Jim Cramer agrees with Baird’s recommendation to buy FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) stock if it experiences any decline. Cramer believes FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is a strong investment, especially as the Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting interest rates.

“Baird told clients to buy FedEx stock on any weakness. I agree. This is a great stock to own as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin a rate-cutting cycle.”

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) presents a strong investment opportunity due to its solid financial performance, effective cost-saving strategies, and commitment to operational efficiency. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)’s recent earnings exceeded expectations, bolstered by its “DRIVE” initiative, which aims to save $4 billion by FY25. In fiscal Q4 2024, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) reported revenue of about $22 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $5.41, driven by strong performance in its Ground and Freight segments, even though Express faced some challenges.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has raised its earnings guidance for FY25 to $20 to $22 per share and plans to invest $5.2 billion in capital expenditures to improve its operations. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has hit a three-year high, reflecting strong investor confidence. Additionally, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is boosting shareholder value with a $2.5 billion share repurchase program and a 10% increase in its dividend.

With its focus on cost efficiency, operational improvements, and returning value to shareholders, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is well-positioned for continued growth, making it an attractive investment.

Longleaf Partners Fund stated the following regarding FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – Global logistics company FedEx was the top contributor for the quarter. Late in the quarter, FedEx reported strong fiscal year results, highlighting a year of strong cost management in a challenging revenue environment. Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 19%, and reduced capital expenditures narrowed the gap between EPS and FCF per share. With the increase in FCF, the company has become a significant share repurchaser, which is a welcome change. The company also announced a strategic review of their Freight segment. Our appraisal has long accounted for the underappreciated value in FedEx’s less-than-truckload operations. A potential spin-off or sale could unlock substantial value, as comparable companies like Old Dominion trade at significantly higher multiples on revenue, cash flow, and earnings than those applied to FedEx Freight by the market and our appraisal today.”

Overall FDX ranks 6th on our list of Jim Cramer's ultimate stock picks. While we acknowledge the potential of FDX as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than FDX but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

