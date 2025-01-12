We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Latest Lightning Round: Top 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) stands against other top stocks from Jim Cramer’s Latest Lightning Round.

Jim Cramer in a recent program on CNBC recommended investors to avoid worrying when others are anxious or get too excited about something when others are also doing the same. Cramer said by the time an idea is common among investors, its price already reflects its potential.

“Stocks don’t quite travel at the speed of thought but they come pretty close. So the moment a preponderance of hedge fund and mutual fund managers decide that the economy is slowing, speeding up, or flatlining, stocks start trading like that’s already the case. Usually, it takes some time to build that kind of consensus, which is why you rarely see these moves happening instantaneously. But once the big institutional portfolio managers are on the same page about something, you can be pretty darn confident that it’s baked into the averages. This is some basic economics 101 stuff.”

If every piece of news is priced in, does that mean it’s meaningless to invest in stocks and you are better off putting your money in broader market funds? Cramer calls this idea “bogus” and says the market is pretty irrational at times and stocks are incorrectly priced, giving investors an opportunity.

“The simple truth is that markets are not perfectly efficient. In fact, frankly, they’re often irrational. They ignore things, make mistakes, misvalue information every day. And that’s a major reason why anyone can make money picking individual stocks. These anomalies are everywhere, and they can be great for your portfolio,” Cramer added.

Jim Cramer Says Dell Technologies (DELL) Has ‘A Lot Of Upside’ If You Have Patience

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 60

Jim Cramer was recently asked about his thoughts on Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). Here is what he said:

