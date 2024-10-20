Jim Cramer Says CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) ‘Is A High Flyer That Sells For 85 Times Earnings’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer on Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, and Other Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) stands against the other stocks on Jim Cramer's list.

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently expressed concern that some investors are overlooking potential market opportunities by fixating on the Federal Reserve's next moves regarding interest rates. He emphasized that, over the years, many in the investment community have become overly reliant on the Fed’s actions rather than focusing on individual companies and their profitability.

“Everyone who’s obsessed with the Fed’s next foray is basically investing with blinders on, and as a result, they’re missing out on some of the greatest moves I’ve ever seen in my life. Moves coming from the most unlikely of stocks. And I don't want to see you ignoring these opportunities anymore.”

Cramer said that he is an admirer of Fed Chair Jay Powell, but he recognizes the limits of the Fed's influence. He noted that while Powell wields significant power, he cannot dictate the performance of high-quality companies that are less affected by economic cycles. According to Cramer, when a company is not tied to the business cycle, it is less susceptible to the whims of the Fed. However, many traders still seem oblivious to this reality.

“... I needed to say something because over the past couple of decades, so many people in this business have become creatures of the Fed, not of companies and the profits that they make. Unless the Fed's happy… unless it has its pound of flesh, these Fed watchers won't pull the trigger and buy stocks, even stocks of companies have almost nothing whatsoever to do with our central bank and are doing really well.”

He highlighted that fear of the Fed often extends to stocks that appear pricey based on earnings multiples, particularly when investors worry that the Fed might have to abandon rate cuts to combat inflation. This fear, he noted, can drive investors away from promising sectors, like semiconductors. While Cramer acknowledges the importance of being aware of the Fed’s actions, he insists that it should not become an obsession. He believes that although the Fed has considerable influence, it is not all-powerful.

Story continues

He clarified that he does not claim the stock market will never decline during periods of Fed easing, but he maintains that there are limits to the Fed's impact.

“I’m not saying the stock market will never go down when the Fed’s easing… I am saying there are limits to what the Fed impacts. And I swear by the managers who know a lot about business, and who don’t cower when Jay Powell grabs the mic to talk about the pace of rate cuts.”

Our Methodology

For this article, we compiled a list of 7 stocks that were discussed by Jim Cramer during his episode of Mad Money on October 17. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment as of the second quarter, which was taken from Insider Monkey’s database of more than 900 hedge funds.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Best Video Surveillance and Private Security Stocks to Buy

Security personnel at their consoles, monitoring a global network of threats in real-time.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 69

Cramer recently mentioned that his Charitable Trust initiated a position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) and said:

“... I chose technology and financials. The former, CrowdStrike, is a high flyer that sells for 85 times earnings. That's supposedly the kiss of death if you're worried about what you'll hear from the Fed heads when they come on television and speak at some austere civic organization…”

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) offers cybersecurity solutions, serving clients both domestically and globally. The company’s unified platform provides comprehensive, cloud-based protection for endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. In July, a significant IT outage because of a glitch within its software led to considerable disruption across various sectors. However, the company’s swift response played a crucial role in managing the situation.

The company took immediate responsibility and quickly rolled out a fix. The proactive approach demonstrated a commitment to maintaining the integrity of its software and prioritizing long-term reputation over short-term consequences.

At the Fal.Con conference in September, CEO George Kurtz highlighted CrowdStrike Holdings' (NASDAQ:CRWD) resilience in the wake of the incident. He reported a remarkable 98% gross spending retention rate. Furthermore, he noted that the company’s pipeline generation had rebounded to levels seen prior to the outage, suggesting that the incident did not significantly hinder its business operations. Furthermore, the company’s leadership has previously stated an ambitious target of reaching $10 billion in annual recurring revenue in a few years.

Overall CRWD ranks 4th on our list of the stocks Jim Cramer is talking about. While we acknowledge the potential of CRWD as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than CRWD but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

Read Next: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.