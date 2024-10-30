Jim Cramer Says ‘We’re Buying More Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) In Any Weakness For The Trust Because This Is A Long-term Terrific Story’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer’s Latest Game Plan: 20 Stocks to Watch. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stands against the other stocks featured in Jim Cramer's latest game plan.

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently advised investors to maintain composure as major companies release their earnings this week. Additionally, he highlighted the significance of the upcoming nonfarm payroll report, set to be released on Friday, which he believes will have considerable implications for interest rates.

He said that weak hiring figures could prompt the Federal Reserve to continue cutting rates. Last Friday, Cramer noted a mixed performance in the markets: the Dow dropped by 260 points, the S&P fell slightly by 0.03%, while the Nasdaq managed a gain of 0.56%. Cramer characterized the current market conditions as a preparatory phase for an eventful week ahead, urging viewers to pay close attention.

Cramer emphasized the importance of the employment data released on the first Friday of the month, particularly in light of the forthcoming Fed meeting.

“Speaking of employment, on the first Friday of the month, we get the nonfarm payroll report. I can't stress how important this number is. We have an upcoming Fed meeting and we're now seeing [that] cyclicals really missed their numbers because of higher interest rates. A lot of them are rolling over. But if employment stays as strong as it's been, then we're going to hear that there will be no November rate cut.”

Throughout his commentary, Cramer conveyed a clear message: while it may be tempting to sell, this period aligns with a cycle of Fed rate cuts, suggesting that buying could be the more prudent strategy. He reminded viewers that this week feels charged with significance, likening it to a playoff atmosphere where the stakes are exceptionally high.

In his concluding remarks, Cramer said:

“Bottom line, huge week, huge opportunity. Just please remember, the first move’s been the wrong move, I'd say probably maybe, almost half the time since this earnings season began. Wait to process the numbers, listen to the conference call before you pull the trigger.”

Our Methodology

For this article, we compiled a list of 20 stocks that were discussed by Jim Cramer during his episode of Mad Money on October 25. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment as of the second quarter, which was taken from Insider Monkey’s database of more than 900 hedge funds.

