Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy Chevron (CVX) Now — ‘This is a Very Nice Level’

Jim Cramer in a new program on CNBC talked about the latest pullback on Tuesday, when the market snapped its 8-day winning streak. Cramer said that the hopes of rate cuts were buoying the markets all along. According to Cramer, when a company posted a good quarter, its stock roared. If a company reported a bad quarter, investors assumed it was the “last bad quarter” because the Fed was about to start cutting rates.

“In other words, companies could do no wrong. But not today. Today we had a bit of a reckoning and dose of reality being thrown in our faces.”

Cramer talked about two home improvement companies that recently reported their quarters. According to Cramer, these results show that the consumer is still extremely cautious, and high mortgage rates and inflation is keeping spending on big-ticket items depressed.

“Wall Street is maybe expecting not good news from the Fed on Friday and therefore a slowdown, a bad slowdown,” Cramer said.

Jim Cramer said the market is “rational” again and the optimism needed to be “tempered” before the next rally.

Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 64

Jim Cramer was recently asked about Chevron in a latest program. Here is what he said:

“I think that Chevron is a buy. I think that they do a great job. I think that Mike Wirth (Chevron CEO) is terrific. And I think you should pick some up, this is a nice level,” Cramer said.

He also praised the stock’s dividend yield.

With 37 years of consistent dividend increases, oil giant Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is one of the best dividend growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has been paying dividends without a break since 1984. Its annual dividend growth rate over the past three years is 5.40%. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s payout ratio is about 56%, which is higher than the industry mean of 45%, but given the company’s huge cash flows and strong fundamentals, dividend safety isn’t a major concern for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) investors.

Chevron Corp’s (NYSE:CVX) management has pledged fiscal discipline and caution amid massive swings in oil and commodity prices. Analysts believe Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) remains well-positioned in the Permian Basin and DJ Basin, with strong production numbers posted in the first quarter. In April, Chevron Corp’s (NYSE:CVX) management said it expects $80/BBL Brent in 2024 and guided for a 4% to 7% increase in total production in the year. Analysts believe this guidance was conservative as continued supply cuts from oil producers would support oil prices.

Analysts also believe now that Hess shareholders have approved Chevron Corp’s (NYSE:CVX) $53 billion acquisition of the company, the deal could go through and help Chevron expand and achieve its goals in Guyana.

Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) is expected to see earnings growth of 10.57% in 2025, much higher than Exxon’s 6.72% earnings growth. Given all these growth catalysts, strong fiscal position and dividends, the stock is undervalued, at a forward P/E ratio of 13.89.

Overall, Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) ranks 4th on Insider Monkey’s list titled Jim Cramer Stocks: 10 Latest Calls. While we acknowledge the potential of Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than CVX but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

