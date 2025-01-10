Jim Cramer Says Blocked Deal ‘Might’ve Really Hurt’ Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)

We recently published an article titled Jim Cramer Discussed These 7 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer recently discussed.

Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, recently shared his thoughts on the market’s movements this week, focusing on the economic data that’s shaping the outlook. He highlighted the upcoming nonfarm payroll report on Friday, noting its potential to sway market sentiment. Cramer pointed out that the market has been shaken by the persistently high 10-year treasury bond yields, which refuse to drop.

“Friday’s employment numbers need to show lower wage growth and disappointing hiring. Now that could bring down the yield in the 10-year and therefore make people feel that the Fed will be back on schedule to start cutting the rates again. We gotta get them back into that groove, you know. On the other hand, if hiring and wages remain hot, well then anything good that happens next week could be repealed.”

The labor report is especially critical, according to Cramer, because despite the strength in sectors like autos, housing, and materials, the overall economy may still be running too hot for the Fed to slow it down as needed. He turned his attention to other economic indicators, such as the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is offering strong signals of economic activity. Cramer mentioned a recent report, including Monday’s release of the PMI composite index, as an important barometer for the economy.

This data, he explained, provides valuable insights into how the economy is performing across different sectors, with particular attention to manufacturing, which has shown particularly strong performance. In addition to these key reports, Cramer also mentioned the implications of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), specifically focusing on job openings.

“I've been mulling over these job openings numbers and I keep thinking about how President-elect Trump might reverse the high levels of immigration we've seen under the Biden administration.”

Cramer warned that mass deportations could create a labor shortage that would drive wages even higher, especially if the country cannot rely on enough workers to fill the gaps. In that case, Cramer mused, "robots may be our only hope," alluding to the role of automation in addressing potential labor shortages.

