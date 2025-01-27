Jim Cramer Says Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Hasn’t Been Able to Accelerate Data Center Business

In This Article:
We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Latest Calls: 10 Stocks to Buy or Sell. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stands against other stocks to buy and sell highlighted in Jim Cramer's latest calls.
Jim Cramer in a latest program on CNBC reminded viewers about the Trump playbook in the story market and said that he never believed the President would start a new trade war with China. Cramer explained that Trump’s rhetoric has been “hot” but the reality is “cool” and his much-feared tariffs against Canada and Mexico might also not realize as the new administration said it will “study” the matter.
“The president loves the stock market; he always loves to send signals that all hell is going to break loose, and when it doesn’t, well, guess what? The market flies. This rally is built on the back of tariffs, more specifically small-than-expected tariffs that could grow bigger if countries don’t play ball. It’s built on the backs of new projects like Stargate, a new AI infrastructure initiative.”
Cramer then explained in detail why he believes Biden and his government were against top companies and how it affected the market and economy. Cramer said Trump is better for stock portfolios.
“He knows business people in Silicon Valley; he knows how things work. You may like him, you may hate him, but the bottom line is, if you’re a tech titan, Trump will take your call. In fact, he’ll call you. Biden, I don’t know if he knew who they even were, and he certainly didn’t bother to call them. In the end, I think he preferred to sue them. If you own stocks, which is why you watch me, Trump’s method is a heck of a lot better for your portfolio.”
READ ALSO: 7 Best Stocks to Buy For Long-Term and 8 Cheap Jim Cramer Stocks to Invest In
For this article, we picked 10 stocks Jim Cramer recently talked about during his programs on CNBC. With each stock, we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A close up of a complex looking PCB board with several intergrated semiconductor parts.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 107
Jim Cramer in a latest program on CNBC commented on a recent bearish report on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by Goldman Sachs. Here is what Cramer said:
“Piece by Goldman Sachs, really, really good one. It really has a lot, wide-ranging both on capital equipment and the regular just semis. But we reduce our 2025-26 revenue per AMD by 10 to 11%. You know, you can’t own a semiconductor stock when they cut number revenue, revenue growth estimates, and that’s very, very negative. And a lot of that is because they really have not been able to accelerate what they’re doing in the data center.”
Goldman Sachs downgraded Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from Buy to Neutral, cutting its price target from $175 to $129.
Goldman Sachs cited weaker PC, traditional server demand and slower-than-expected growth in data center demand for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) processors as reasons for the rating action.
“We are increasingly concerned that the rise of Arm-based custom CPUs coupled with the competitive intensity in accelerated computing will weigh on AMD’s revenue growth relative to peers, exert upward pressure on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) opex profile and, in turn, weigh on the stock’s multiple,” Goldman analysts said.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) bulls believe the market should stop comparing the company’s chips with Nvidia and focus on its data-center growth and its competitive edge over other players like Intel. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)’s strong growth in the data center segment is indeed impressive, driven by Instinct GPU shipments and strong sales of EPYC CPUs. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will continue to benefit from organic growth catalysts in this segment despite the competition from Nvidia. According to Goldman Sachs Research, global data center demand could surge by 160% by 2030. In the U.S., data centers are projected to use 8% of total power by 2030, up from 3% in 2022. McKinsey estimates that adding the required U.S. capacity will need over $500 billion in infrastructure investment by the decade’s end.
Rogue Funds stated the following regarding Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“We sold our Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) puts for a sold profit after the Japan Carry Trade caused volatility to spike considerably and allowed for a significant increase in the value of our put options. I felt that was an ideal time to capture these profits which has turned out to be a good choice in hindsight.”
Overall, AMD ranks 2nd on our list of stocks to buy and sell highlighted in Jim Cramer's latest calls. While we acknowledge the potential of AMD, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AMD but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 20 Best AI Stocks To Buy Now and Complete List of 59 AI Companies Under $2 Billion in Market Cap
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.