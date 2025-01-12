Jim Cramer Reveals the Next Best Time to Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock

In This Article:
We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Latest Lightning Round: Top 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against other top stocks from Jim Cramer’s Latest Lightning Round.
Jim Cramer in a recent program on CNBC recommended investors to avoid worrying when others are anxious or get too excited about something when others are also doing the same. Cramer said by the time an idea is common among investors, its price already reflects its potential.
“Stocks don’t quite travel at the speed of thought but they come pretty close. So the moment a preponderance of hedge fund and mutual fund managers decide that the economy is slowing, speeding up, or flatlining, stocks start trading like that’s already the case. Usually, it takes some time to build that kind of consensus, which is why you rarely see these moves happening instantaneously. But once the big institutional portfolio managers are on the same page about something, you can be pretty darn confident that it’s baked into the averages. This is some basic economics 101 stuff.”
If every piece of news is priced in, does that mean it’s meaningless to invest in stocks and you are better off putting your money in broader market funds? Cramer calls this idea “bogus” and says the market is pretty irrational at times and stocks are incorrectly priced, giving investors an opportunity.
“The simple truth is that markets are not perfectly efficient. In fact, frankly, they’re often irrational. They ignore things, make mistakes, misvalue information every day. And that’s a major reason why anyone can make money picking individual stocks. These anomalies are everywhere, and they can be great for your portfolio,” Cramer added.
READ ALSO: 7 Best Stocks to Buy For Long-Term and 8 Cheap Jim Cramer Stocks to Invest In
For this article, we watched the latest programs of Jim Cramer and picked 10 stocks he is talking about these days. With each stock, we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 193
Jim Cramer in a recent program said that there’s “nothing” wrong with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and the company remains the market leader in the AI chips space. He also told investors when to buy NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares.
“NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is not being dethroned by any competitor. Even the companies trying to compete against it are faithful customers who have no choice but to develop alternatives because NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) can’t supply enough chips to meet demand. I think it’s just profit-taking after a monster run. It has been a monster run, hasn’t it?
Simply beating earnings estimates or announcing new products is not enough for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) anymore, and the impact of high expectations will continue to weigh on the stock as growth cools.
Nvidia’s forward P/E ratio for the fiscal year ending January 2026 is around 31. An EPS surprise of 8.5% was not able to help the stock. A similar trend occurred following the second-quarter earnings after a 5.6% EPS surprise. It’s difficult to see Nvidia maintaining a mid-70s gross margin by the end of 2026. Over the last two quarters, Nvidia has already reported a drop in its gross margin from 78% to 74.5%.
Then there’s competition. Amazon (AMZN) recently disclosed its Trainium 3 chip, which is set to be released by the end of 2025. The chip is expected to be twice as fast with 40% more power efficiency than the previous generation, manufactured on TSMC’s (TSM) cutting-edge N3 technology. Reportedly, technology giant Apple (AAPL) will be a consumer of Amazon’s new silicon.
Manole Capital Management stated the following regarding NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“As of this publication, Nvidia is up roughly 150% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the largest gainer in the S&P 500 last year and has more than tripled in value over the last year. It hit an eye-opening market capitalization of $3 trillion in June, less than four months after it eclipsed the $2 trillion mark. Enthusiasm for everything AI-related, especially for the primary chip maker whose products are essential to powering AI technology, continues to fuel the market. Last quarter, and for the fifth consecutive quarter, Nvidia reported sales and profits that blew past Wall Street expectations. The stock rose +37% in the second quarter alone.”
Overall, NVDA ranks 2nd on our list of top stocks from Jim Cramer’s Latest Lightning Round. While we acknowledge the potential of NVDA, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NVDA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.