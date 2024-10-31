Jim Cramer Recommends Buying Boeing (BA) Despite ‘Colossal Disaster’

In This Article:
Jim Cramer in a latest program on CNBC said that the market is narrowing again as he sees gains getting concentrated in big tech stocks again amid bond movements.
“If the bond market doesn’t start behaving and calming down, and long-term interest rates don’t stop going up, we are gonna start losing the groups that led us higher for months and go back to our bad old ways with just a couple of magnificent ones.”
Jim Cramer said that this trend was more or less expected as market assumptions following the 50bps rate cut by the Federal Reserve proved to be wrong down the road.
But then that darn double cut—we saw something that hasn’t happened since 1995. We saw loan rates go higher, not lower. It was a total buzzkill, and we’re beginning to feel it with earnings.
Cramer then talked about a latest earnings report from a notable homebuilder that showed soft results, indicating a weaker consumer. Cramer then summarized his thesis again on why he sees the overall market trajectory in what he called a “suboptimal situation.”
“If interest rates don’t stop rising quickly—they can go up slowly, but this quick rise means we’ll go right back to the same old story. Only a few big tech stocks were winning, while many more were losing. In other words, we’re on the verge of what I can describe as an extremely suboptimal situation if the bond market doesn’t settle down.”
Our Methodology
For this article we watched several latest programs of Jim Cramer on CNBC and picked 10 stocks he’s talking about. With each company we have mentioned its hedge fund sentiment. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A commercial jetliner parked at an airport, reflecting the companies success in aviation.
Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 42
Jim Cramer in a recent program recommended investors to buy Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) on the weakness because of the company’s dominance in the market.
“Welcome to the world of duopoly. The worse the financials might be, the better the buy, because as soon as the strike is over and they raise some money, they will be back on the road to profitability. The company is in awful shape, but only two companies can make commercial aircraft. And Boeing is one of them. The demand for planes is off the charts. They will be fine once they raise the cash.”
However, Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) acknowledged that Boeing has become a “colossal disaster” but he’s still hopeful of a turnaround.
“They have to get back to the basics, building the best aircraft. It can do that if they can close out what is losing money and get the machinists back with maximum supervision. It will have enough orders to feast on for years. That’s why it can spring back.”
Jim Cramer was previously bullish on Boeing Co (NYSE:BA). Why? The new CEO was the main reason.
Kelly Ortberg has a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and brings a technical background to the role, a shift from the accounting-focused leadership that investors have found concerning.
Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is also increasing production rates, having already increased output and reactivated its third 737 MAX assembly line. The company has submitted a comprehensive plan to the FAA, aiming to surpass the current cap of 38 MAX airplanes per month. While these measures will not immediately impact earnings, they signal Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)’s commitment to sustainable growth.
On the certification front, Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is progressing with solutions for the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10, and has entered a new phase in the 777X certification campaign. These developments are seen as positive.
Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has made progress with the 737 MAX program. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has reduced traveled work, leading to cleaner fuselages and improved quality and reliability. Boeing’s submission of a comprehensive safety and quality plan to the FAA marks an important milestone. Production has increased from a low single-digit rate in the first quarter to 25 airplanes per month in June and July, though still short of the target of 38 airplanes per month by year-end. This increase suggests progress in managing manufacturing quality.
However, with worker strikes ongoing and credit ratings in danger, Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)’s journey back to normality will be long and hard.
