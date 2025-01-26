We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Latest Calls: 10 Stocks to Buy or Sell. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) stands against other stocks to buy and sell highlighted in Jim Cramer's latest calls.

Jim Cramer in a latest program on CNBC reminded viewers about the Trump playbook in the story market and said that he never believed the President would start a new trade war with China. Cramer explained that Trump’s rhetoric has been “hot” but the reality is “cool” and his much-feared tariffs against Canada and Mexico might also not realize as the new administration said it will “study” the matter.

“The president loves the stock market; he always loves to send signals that all hell is going to break loose, and when it doesn’t, well, guess what? The market flies. This rally is built on the back of tariffs, more specifically small-than-expected tariffs that could grow bigger if countries don’t play ball. It’s built on the backs of new projects like Stargate, a new AI infrastructure initiative.”

Cramer then explained in detail why he believes Biden and his government were against top companies and how it affected the market and economy. Cramer said Trump is better for stock portfolios.

“He knows business people in Silicon Valley; he knows how things work. You may like him, you may hate him, but the bottom line is, if you’re a tech titan, Trump will take your call. In fact, he’ll call you. Biden, I don’t know if he knew who they even were, and he certainly didn’t bother to call them. In the end, I think he preferred to sue them. If you own stocks, which is why you watch me, Trump’s method is a heck of a lot better for your portfolio.”

Jim Cramer Prefers Cardinal Health (CAH) Over Cencora

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 40

A caller recently asked Jim Cramer about Cencora. Cramer recommended the questioner to buy Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) instead.

