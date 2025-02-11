Jim Cramer: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Will Prove Analysts Wrong!”

We recently published a list of 13 Stocks Jim Cramer Recently Talked About. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) stands against other stocks that Jim Cramer recently talked about.

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently discussed how major capital expenditure (CapEx) commitments from top tech companies have been received by the market, especially in light of the introduction of DeepSeek. According to Cramer, investors had initially embraced these significant AI investments, with many tech giants committing large sums toward advancing artificial intelligence.

One such important venture was Stargate, an AI infrastructure project unveiled at the White House on January 21st, the first full day of Trump’s presidency. He added:

“They’re spending a hundred billion upfront and could go up to $500 billion over the next four years. Now some of them question whether these companies even have that kind of money, but hey, you know who didn’t care? I mean Wall Street… Now, something big changed in recent weeks though, and that was the arrival of DeepSeek.”

Cramer noted that DeepSeek, the Chinese generative AI tool, has demonstrated performance nearly on par with the top U.S. AI systems, but at a fraction of the cost, using far less hardware. He highlighted that although DeepSeek was launched in 2024, it only caught the attention of Wall Street and Silicon Valley in mid-January 2025 after a Chinese quant hedge fund released a white paper detailing the technology’s creation. The paper’s release on January 20th brought DeepSeek into the spotlight, and the market reacted strongly, triggering a significant tech sell-off.

“The collective acts about DeepSeek caused a huge nasty tech sell-off… The still unanswered question that DeepSeek has forced investors to ask is whether or not developers of AI applications still need to spend huge amounts on infrastructure in order to get the best results.”

Cramer mentioned that despite this uncertainty, the big tech companies have maintained their capital expenditure forecasts, and so far, they have not been penalized for sticking to these predictions. Cramer pointed out that these companies do not appear to be taking DeepSeek’s impact seriously.

“Bottom line though, we’ve gone pretty quickly from a world where major investments in AI infrastructure are cheered, I mean, literally cheered by investors to a less certain world where it seems that the investors don’t like it and are starting to get skeptical about some of these big spending commitments. Now that’s a huge change, people, and if it continues this way, we might need to rethink our top picks and tech going forward.”

