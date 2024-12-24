Jim Cramer: Palantir Tech (PLTR) is a ‘Renegade’ Company

We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Latest Calls Before 2025 Begins: Top 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) stands against other stocks in Jim Cramer’s latest calls before 2025 begins.
Jim Cramer in a latest program talked about the market reaction to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and its guidance that suggested fewer rate cuts moving ahead.
“I guess you could say the baby got thrown out with the bathwater. It was truly hideous, a little unexpected, and yes, wicked. Even though the market’s barely oversold, we may not get that quick snapback we normally expect in a deeply oversold market,” Cramer said.
Jim Cramer said Jerome Powell’s comments and tone were “stern” and his conference call “confounded” investors. Cramer said inflation has not come down enough and that has made the Fed’s job difficult.
Cramer then talked about different sectors and companies that need rate cuts amid a slowdown.
“I really wish the Fed hadn’t been so defensive about the need to cut rates going forward. A slower approach would have been much better. If they had explicitly taken a wait-and-see approach before this meeting, we’d be in a better position. This time, they telegraphed the wrong thing, hence today’s meltdown. However, if the weaker part of the economy deteriorates further or inflation comes down, the Fed still has room to cut. Here’s the bottom line: a previously data-dependent Fed chose not to be data-dependent today with its pronouncements, and that’s what drove the market down. This happened despite the quarter-point rate cut—something that’s typically good news for stocks—but it turned out to be the very opposite.”
Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 43
Jim Cramer in a latest program analyzed why Wall Street missed the Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) rally and how the company defies conventional valuation models.
“It has a tremendous business model that could change the entire Defense Department budget, but in some ways, Palantir is a renegade company playing by its own rules. Like AMC, the theater chain, the CEO actually caters not to Wall Street but to Main Street individual investors.
What makes Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) one of the top AI stocks? Its technologies are actually solving the problems of businesses. Palantir’s data technology Ontology is solving the famous hallucination problem for AI systems, thanks to the company’s years of experience with military and defense systems. Earlier this year at an event with customers, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shared some specifics on how its customers are being able to reduce costs and increase profits due to its artificial intelligence platform (AIP) that was launched about a year ago.
Airbus accelerated A350 production by 33%, BP reduced costs per barrel by 60%, and Jacobs Connect cut power usage by 30%. Panasonic decreased waste by 12%, ESI Group sped up ERP harmonization by 70%, and PG&E reduced transformer ignitions by 65%. Eaton boosted productivity by 25%, while Tyson Foods achieved $200 million in cost savings.
Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund stated the following regarding Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“Untimely ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) (+47%) also hurt the fund’s relative result. This software and services firm, which operates in both government and commercial segments, saw strong growth during the quarter, largely driven by its “AIP” – or Artificial Intelligence Platform – offering. In early August, the company reported Q2 financial results that mostly met somewhat lofty expectations. We established a sizable holding in Palantir Technologies during the quarter, and at quarter end it was the second-largest position and a slight overweight.”
