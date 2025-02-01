Jim Cramer’s NVIDIA (NVDA) Take: ‘A Repeat of 1999 Would Be Devastating’

We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Bold Predictions About These 10 Tech Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against other stocks about which Jim Cramer has made bold predictions.

The DeepSeek selloff which occurred earlier this week gave Jim Cramer plenty to talk about. It saw one of his most frequently mentioned stocks, the GPU firm responsible for making AI chips, lose nearly $600 billion in value during a single day of trading. Other stocks exposed to data center spending didn’t fare well either, and cumulatively, these stocks lost a trillion dollars of market value.

As investors pondered whether the billions of dollars in AI spending would actually materialize, Cramer discussed the potential offered by the firm’s latest Blackwell AI GPUs. The debate surrounding low AI costs primarily centers around large language models (LLMs), and Cramer believes that the firm’s CEO is focused on the bigger picture.

According to him:

“Remember, Blackwell, which is the current iteration, Blackwell’s about video. It’s just about video. And video is incredibly important. Because video is the ability to make it so that the robots work. Robots do not work on the current one. And I think robots are the next frontier. So I don’t think necessarily that uh . . . . Elon Musk, who may be focused on many different things, that Elon Musk says I don’t wanna buy [the AI GPUs]”As DeepSeek wreaked havoc on the stock market, Cramer also shared his thoughts about the model. The CNBC TV show host shared that he “tried to do a couple of, I tried to get it to give me Netflix’s performance from 2010. And it says I can’t do that. Well I mean, honestly? I can do that.” Cramer remained skeptical about the authenticity of the data that DeepSeek had shared. According to him “The difference here I think is that, if we really think that they are playing by American rules and they’re telling us everything, then maybe that’s why we keep seeing such a great number, a growth number from the Chinese economy.”

One particular DeepSeek feature that he was quick to note was censorship. Chinese social media and technology platforms cannot provide users with information critical of the government or the state narrative. When Cramer asked DeepSeek “What famous picture has a man with grocery bags in front of a tank?” the model initially replied by stating “the famous picture you are referring to, Tank Man, unknown rebel, June 5, 1989,” he shared. While this was all good, he added the model then “takes that back and says sorry, can’t help you with that. And then secondarily it says sorry that’s beyond my current scope.”

Story Continues