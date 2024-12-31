Jim Cramer’s Take on NVIDIA (NVDA): The King of AI GPUs Under Pressure

In This Article:
As 2024 comes to a close, the semiconductor industry has seen its fair share of fireworks. While firms like Wall Street’s favorite AI GPU stock are the ones that have caught investor attention, not all chip stocks have performed well. Just like the economy, where firms exposed to AI-driven data center spending have performed well, semiconductor stocks that are geared towards AI have also seen their fortunes soar while others haven’t been so lucky.
As an example, consider the stock price performance of two of the most well-known semiconductor stocks in the world. The first ranks 3rd on our list of Jim Cramer’s Bold Predictions About These 15 AI Stocks while the second ranks 12th. The first stock is the GPU stock we mentioned above while the second is the world’s largest integrated chip manufacturer. An integrated chip manufacturer, for those out of the loop, is a firm capable of designing and manufacturing its chips. Looking at their share price performance, the first stock has gained 184% year-to-date while the second is down by 57.5% over the same time period.
So why does their performance lie on the opposite ends of the spectrum? Well, the first company has sustained investor optimism because its products are market leaders in terms of computing AI workloads. Even so, while the shares are up by 184%, they had already gained 173% by mid-October. Since then, the stock has added just 4% as Wall Street is in wait-and-watch mode regarding the demand for AI services among businesses and users and the GPU supply chain of the company.
However, while the GPU maker hasn’t impressed in terms of returns in the final quarter, the integrated chip manufacturer has stunned with its fall from grace. From the start of the year to July-end, its shares had lost 36%. While that was bad on its own, the firm’s second-quarter earnings report led to nothing but a bloodbath. It caused a whopping 34.6% share price drop over the next couple of days. So what happened? Well, starting from the financial figures, its Q2 earnings per share of two cents fell way short of consensus analyst estimates of $10 cents. The revenue wasn’t great either, as while the firm earned $12.83 in the second quarter, analysts had expected it to bring in $12.94 billion.
But an earnings and revenue miss rarely wipes a third of a stock’s value. Along with the dismal financial results, the firm also revealed that not only would it cut 15% of its workforce, but it would also stop paying a dividend in Q4. Naturally, investors weren’t impressed and they weren’t optimistic about the firm’s future trajectory either. Since the earnings, the stock is up by 2.5% though as its CEO’s sudden exit and whispers of a divestiture of the costly chip manufacturing business to ease costs seemed to have piqued investor attention.
The start of December has also seen another interesting, albeit long-term, development for the semiconductor industry. The semiconductors, or chips, that currently power our computers and phones rely on classical computing which uses bits for computing. Quantum computing, on the other hand, expands the processing power significantly over classical computing by relying on qubits instead. In December, Google revealed its Willow quantum computing chip which it claims is capable of processing a problem that would take a classical supercomputer 10 septillion years in less than five minutes. More importantly, Google claimed to have manufactured the chip itself – a development that broadens the number of companies capable of manufacturing advanced processors.
The announcement injected fresh life into quantum computing stocks which have gained as much as 281% since Willow was revealed. This is despite the fact that no semiconductor foundry is capable of manufacturing quantum computing chips at scale. And why would they? After all, the use cases for quantum computers are limited as well, as opposed to the billions of chips used in personal computing applications.
For his part, Cramer isn’t a fan of quantum computing either. Commenting on the negative share price movements following the Federal Reserve’s well-televised conference earlier this month, he likened the sentiment in quantum computing to a hype bubble. The market won’t recover quickly according to Cramer as “rampant Bitcoin speculation, after speculation in nuclear power, after speculation in quantum computing” pushed stocks higher than their fundamentals would justify. Further commenting on the industry, he stated:
“How are these companies going to, how is D-Wave Quantum by the way, how is that going to quantum? When we don’t even know what quantum is? It’s a nonfungible token, right? Cause you know what a fungible token was?”
Our Methodology
To compile our list of Jim Cramer’s bold predictions about semiconductor stocks, we scanned the stocks he mentioned in Mad Money and Squawk on the Street as far back as in August. Then, we picked out semiconductor stocks and ranked them by the number of hedge funds that had bought the shares in Q3 2024.
To compile our list of Jim Cramer's bold predictions about semiconductor stocks, we scanned the stocks he mentioned in Mad Money and Squawk on the Street as far back as in August. Then, we picked out semiconductor stocks and ranked them by the number of hedge funds that had bought the shares in Q3 2024.
A close-up of a colorful high-end graphics card being plugged in to a gaming computer.
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 193
Date of Cramer’s Comments: 8-20-24
Performance Since Then: 7.73%
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the world’s leading AI GPU designer. Since OpenAI publicly unveiled ChatGPT, the firm’s shares have gained more than 700%. Yet, since their July peak, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s shares have added just 1.62% as investors wait to see how its Blackwell GPUs perform and whether any rivals pop up. The stock has also been hit with speculation of rivals stealing NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s AI GPU market share due to supply constraints and high prices. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock dipped by 3% in December after Broadcom shared that it can earn as much as $90 billion in AI revenue by 2027. Here’s what Cramer said about the firm in August:
“I almost feel like you can guess it—it’s Nvidia. It’s the king, and the rest of the market is made up of its pawns, marching to Nvidia’s drum. Remember this morning when I was on the call and said, “Look, Nvidia is almost too important. There’s too much pressure on Nvidia—can it sustain it? I don’t want Nvidia to be Samson.
Overall, NVDA ranks 1st on our list of semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer has boldly predicted. While we acknowledge the potential of NVDA as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NVDA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
