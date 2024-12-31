Jim Cramer’s Take on NVIDIA (NVDA): The King of AI GPUs Under Pressure

We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Bold Predictions About These 9 Semiconductor Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against other semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer has boldly predicted.

As 2024 comes to a close, the semiconductor industry has seen its fair share of fireworks. While firms like Wall Street’s favorite AI GPU stock are the ones that have caught investor attention, not all chip stocks have performed well. Just like the economy, where firms exposed to AI-driven data center spending have performed well, semiconductor stocks that are geared towards AI have also seen their fortunes soar while others haven’t been so lucky.

As an example, consider the stock price performance of two of the most well-known semiconductor stocks in the world. The first ranks 3rd on our list of Jim Cramer’s Bold Predictions About These 15 AI Stocks while the second ranks 12th. The first stock is the GPU stock we mentioned above while the second is the world’s largest integrated chip manufacturer. An integrated chip manufacturer, for those out of the loop, is a firm capable of designing and manufacturing its chips. Looking at their share price performance, the first stock has gained 184% year-to-date while the second is down by 57.5% over the same time period.

So why does their performance lie on the opposite ends of the spectrum? Well, the first company has sustained investor optimism because its products are market leaders in terms of computing AI workloads. Even so, while the shares are up by 184%, they had already gained 173% by mid-October. Since then, the stock has added just 4% as Wall Street is in wait-and-watch mode regarding the demand for AI services among businesses and users and the GPU supply chain of the company.

However, while the GPU maker hasn’t impressed in terms of returns in the final quarter, the integrated chip manufacturer has stunned with its fall from grace. From the start of the year to July-end, its shares had lost 36%. While that was bad on its own, the firm’s second-quarter earnings report led to nothing but a bloodbath. It caused a whopping 34.6% share price drop over the next couple of days. So what happened? Well, starting from the financial figures, its Q2 earnings per share of two cents fell way short of consensus analyst estimates of $10 cents. The revenue wasn’t great either, as while the firm earned $12.83 in the second quarter, analysts had expected it to bring in $12.94 billion.

But an earnings and revenue miss rarely wipes a third of a stock’s value. Along with the dismal financial results, the firm also revealed that not only would it cut 15% of its workforce, but it would also stop paying a dividend in Q4. Naturally, investors weren’t impressed and they weren’t optimistic about the firm’s future trajectory either. Since the earnings, the stock is up by 2.5% though as its CEO’s sudden exit and whispers of a divestiture of the costly chip manufacturing business to ease costs seemed to have piqued investor attention.

