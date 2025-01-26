Jim Cramer: NVDA Stock Doesn’t Tell The ‘Whole Story’

In This Article:
We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Latest Calls: 10 Stocks to Buy or Sell. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against other stocks to buy and sell highlighted in Jim Cramer's latest calls.
Jim Cramer in a latest program on CNBC reminded viewers about the Trump playbook in the story market and said that he never believed the President would start a new trade war with China. Cramer explained that Trump’s rhetoric has been “hot” but the reality is “cool” and his much-feared tariffs against Canada and Mexico might also not realize as the new administration said it will “study” the matter.
“The president loves the stock market; he always loves to send signals that all hell is going to break loose, and when it doesn’t, well, guess what? The market flies. This rally is built on the back of tariffs, more specifically small-than-expected tariffs that could grow bigger if countries don’t play ball. It’s built on the backs of new projects like Stargate, a new AI infrastructure initiative.”
Cramer then explained in detail why he believes Biden and his government were against top companies and how it affected the market and economy. Cramer said Trump is better for stock portfolios.
“He knows business people in Silicon Valley; he knows how things work. You may like him, you may hate him, but the bottom line is, if you’re a tech titan, Trump will take your call. In fact, he’ll call you. Biden, I don’t know if he knew who they even were, and he certainly didn’t bother to call them. In the end, I think he preferred to sue them. If you own stocks, which is why you watch me, Trump’s method is a heck of a lot better for your portfolio.”
For this article, we picked 10 stocks Jim Cramer recently talked about during his programs on CNBC. With each stock, we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 193
Jim Cramer in a latest program explained the reasons why NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares fell after the CES tech show. Cramer called this decline “hideous.”
“Sometimes the stock doesn’t tell the whole story, particularly this stock. First of all, the whole tech sector rolled over today, even as other parts of the market like healthcare and banks held up well. Second, I’d argue the tech stocks were victims of the flailing 10-year Treasury, as I said at the top of the show. Finally, this stock was up huge going into Jensen’s speech last night. At its highs, it was shocking NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) managed to open up strongly in the morning. It only fell from those levels because the yield in the 10-year Treasury spiked.”
Simply beating earnings estimates is not enough for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) anymore, and the impact of high expectations will continue to weigh on the stock as growth cools. An EPS surprise of 8.5% was not able to help the stock. A similar trend occurred following the second-quarter earnings after a 5.6% EPS surprise. It’s difficult to see Nvidia maintaining a mid-70s gross margin by the end of 2026. Over the last two quarters, Nvidia has already reported a drop in its gross margin from 78% to 74.5%.
Then there’s competition. Amazon (AMZN) recently disclosed its Trainium 3 chip, which is set to be released by the end of 2025. The chip is expected to be twice as fast with 40% more power efficiency than the previous generation, manufactured on TSMC’s (TSM) cutting-edge N3 technology. Reportedly, technology giant Apple (AAPL) will be a consumer of Amazon’s new silicon.
Manole Capital Management stated the following regarding NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“As of this publication, Nvidia is up roughly 150% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the largest gainer in the S&P 500 last year and has more than tripled in value over the last year. It hit an eye-opening market capitalization of $3 trillion in June, less than four months after it eclipsed the $2 trillion mark. Enthusiasm for everything AI-related, especially for the primary chip maker whose products are essential to powering AI technology, continues to fuel the market. Last quarter, and for the fifth consecutive quarter, Nvidia reported sales and profits that blew past Wall Street expectations. The stock rose +37% in the second quarter alone.”
Overall, NVDA ranks 1st on our list of stocks to buy and sell highlighted in Jim Cramer's latest calls. While we acknowledge the potential of NVDA, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NVDA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
