Jim Cramer on NIO Inc. (NIO): ‘I Want You To Hold On’

The host of Mad Money, Jim Cramer, shared his insights on the persistent issue of inflation. He emphasized that companies need to lower their prices to entice consumers in today’s economic climate. Cramer pointed out the hesitation many companies exhibit in reducing prices.

Cramer said:

“Companies are so reluctant to take prices down because they don't want to hurt their treasured gross margins but I think it may be time for a giant reset.”

While prices may have stabilized and no longer surged as they once did, Cramer warned that this does not imply they are decreasing. He believes many companies are failing to recognize the necessity for price rollbacks.

He gave a few examples from the liquor industry, where some producers have said that declining sales shifts are because of consumer preferences toward healthier lifestyles rather than acknowledging high prices.

Cramer went on to say:

“Funny enough, if you keep prices low, you can indeed make it up in volume because the consumer is a lot smarter than some of these companies are ever willing to admit.”

Cramer mentioned that both consumers and Wall Street are responding positively to companies that have opted for discounts or price reductions. He talked about the decision by McDonald's to extend its $5 value meal, which has successfully attracted lower-income customers, and it led to an increase in its stock value.

Cramer mentioned that giants like Amazon, Costco, and Walmart have seen substantial stock gains this year. Cramer believes that businesses willing to reduce prices can compensate for their margins through increased sales volume.

Cramer speculated:

“I think we'll look back on 2024 as the year when consumers took matters in their own hands and actually said no to inflated prices.”

He warned that companies that fail to adapt may face dire consequences, including leadership changes and plummeting stock prices. Talking about the consequences, he said:

“The result? Fired CEOs and crushed stock prices for all those who refused to heed the thunder, the thunder of those angry consumers who finally just said no to the scourge of inflation.”

Our Methodology

For this article, we compiled a list of 10 stocks that Jim Cramer talked about during the lightning rounds of his Mad Money episodes on October 1 and 2. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment as of the second quarter, which was taken from Insider Monkey’s database of more than 900 hedge funds.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 20

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of smart electric vehicles in China, offering a range of five and six-seater electric SUVs as well as smart sedans.

It differentiates itself through its comprehensive power solutions, which include Power Home for home charging, Power Swap for battery swapping, as well as both Power Charger and Destination Charger options. Additionally, the company offers a mobile charging service, Power Mobile.

Upon being asked about the company, Cramer said “I want you to hold on”.

Recently, NIO (NYSE:NIO) announced a significant cash injection of $1.9 billion. The investment comes from a group of strategic investors based in Shanghai, which includes Hefei Jianheng New Energy Automobile Investment Fund Partnership, Anhui Provincial Emerging Industry Investment Co., and CS Capital Co.

Together, the investors will contribute approximately 3.3 billion yuan, or about $470.6 million, to the subsidiary, NIO China. Alongside this investment, the company has committed to injecting 10 billion yuan, or roughly $1.43 billion, to acquire newly issued shares in NIO China.

It will increase its controlling interest in the subsidiary to 88.3%, while the remaining 11.7% will be held by strategic investors and existing shareholders.

The financial arrangement will be executed in two phases, with 70% of the funds expected to be delivered by November 2024, and the remaining 30% scheduled for December 2024. According to NIO’s (NYSE:NIO) press release, this strengthened financial foundation is designed to improve its long-term capabilities in technology, product development, services, and community engagement.

