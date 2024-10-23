Jim Cramer on NIO Inc. (NIO): ‘I Want You To Hold On’

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stands against the other Jim Cramer stocks.
Jim Cramer recently highlighted a promising start to earnings season, pondering whether the two-year-old bull market can continue its upward trajectory during an episode of Mad Money. To address this, Cramer emphasized the importance of keeping emotions in check, cautioning against complacency. He turned to analysis by Jessica Inskip, a prominent figure in the investment community who currently serves as the Director of Investor Research at StockBrokers.com. Inskip, who co-hosts the Market MakeHer podcast, has made important forecasts, including identifying the bottom in big tech growth stocks earlier this year.
“... She nailed the bottom in big tech growth stocks this spring, and she's been generally bullish, constructive on the major averages all year. And those are terrific calls. Well, as Inskip sees it, things are looking pretty darn good. But even as the rally's broadening out, moving away from just the Magnificent Seven to a whole host of smaller stocks, she says, we still need tech to participate if we're going to get another leg higher. Tech doesn't have to lead the way anymore, but it has to at least follow the leaders.”
Cramer then shifted the conversation to the broader market, querying the potential of stocks outside the tech giants. He pointed out the value of the S&P 500 Equal Weight index, where all 500 components carry equal importance, contrasting it with the traditional market capitalization-weighted index, which heavily favors a few large companies. Cramer noted that 2024 has been particularly favorable for the 493 other stocks within the S&P 500, as the Equal Weight index has shown impressive performance.
“First, you can see this thing's been doing great because 2024 has been all about the other 493 stocks in the index. Second, Inksip sees a lot to like here. The trading cycle for the S&P 500 Equal Weight is bullish. “
Cramer mentioned that Inskip is keenly watching for higher highs in this sector. While some technicians may view a rising RSI as a warning sign, Inskip reassures that it is not a concern as long as prices continue to climb. Currently, the S&P Equal Weight index remains well above its key quarterly moving averages, according to Inskip. Cramer reiterated the importance of this Equal Weight perspective, emphasizing that the performance is not overly reliant on the Magnificent Seven, as the broader index is being supported by the remaining stocks.
Turning to the Nasdaq 100, which features the hundred largest non-financial stocks on the Nasdaq, Cramer acknowledged that while Inskip sees it in a bullish trading cycle, it hasn’t yet reached new highs like the S&P. Nevertheless, the quarterly moving averages are still trending upward, providing support. Inskip pointed out that the Nasdaq made a higher high back in July, but for it to gain real momentum, it must surpass that peak. Once that level is breached, she believes it could trigger a broader market rally.
Coming toward the conclusion, Cramer said:
“Bottom line, the charts interpreted by Jessica Inskip are looking pretty darn good for the S&P and the Nasdaq 100… We've got a much broader bull market than we had six months ago. But if it's going to keep running, Inskip says we need to see some meaningful participation from tech.”
Our Methodology
For this article, we compiled a list of stocks that Cramer was bullish on during episodes of Mad Money aired in October. We narrowed the list to 10 stocks that were most favored by analysts. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their average analyst price target upside as of October 18. The average price target upside was calculated while the market was open. We also mentioned the hedge fund sentiment around each stock, which was taken from Insider Monkey’s Q2 database of more than 900 hedge funds.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A fleet of eco-friendly electric cars, a symbol of the company's commitment to sustainability.
NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)
Average Price Target Upside: 23.34%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 20
Jim Cramer was asked about NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) during a lightning round of Mad Money and he said, “I want you to hold on”.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of intelligent electric vehicles in China, offering a diverse lineup that includes both five- and six-seater electric SUVs, as well as smart sedans. The company has experienced significant momentum in 2024, with a solid rise in deliveries and a stabilization of vehicle margins. Recent stimulus measures in China have the potential to further boost consumer interest, while the company is also making strides in expanding its presence in the European market.
In the third quarter, NIO (NYSE:NIO) achieved record-breaking deliveries, reaching a total of 61,855 vehicles, which marks an increase of 11.6% compared to the same period last year. As of September 30, 2024, cumulative deliveries reached 598,875 vehicles. Additionally, September alone saw 21,181 vehicles delivered, a remarkable 35.4% year-over-year increase. This total included 20,349 vehicles from its premium smart electric vehicle brand, alongside 832 vehicles from its family-oriented brand, ONVO.
The company has forecasted a significant improvement in vehicle margins, projecting them to reach 15% by the end of 2024. The introduction of ONVO as the company’s first mass-market brand is a pivotal step, with expectations that the L60 SUV will be particularly popular among consumers. It plans to continue this trajectory by launching a new model under the ONVO brand each year.
Overall NIO ranks 3rd on our list of Jim Cramer stocks to buy according to analysts. While we acknowledge the potential of NIO as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NIO but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.