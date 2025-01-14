Jim Cramer on Nextracker Inc. (NXT): ‘We’ve Actually Done Some Selling, The Stock Is Up Huge’

We recently published an article titled Jim Cramer Discussed These 21 Stocks As Bond Yields Soared. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer recently discussed.

In a recent episode of CNBC's Squawk On The Street, Jim Cramer started out by commenting on quantum computing stocks. These stocks rose to new highs after the announcement of the Willow quantum computing chip by one of the biggest technology companies in the world. He mentioned a quote by AI CEO Jensen Huang about quantum computing. According to Cramer, "The quote previous to that was really enlightening too. I mean just as this. And this [quantum computing] only works for small form factor. And it's used microwave. The large form factor, which by the way is, automatic driving and robots, it doesn't work. So not only is it later, but it's not useful. And, he also said that we work with a CPU, not GPU. That would be like that Intel engine and it's much too slow."

Cramer continued to blast quantum computing stocks. According to him, the "QTUM ETF that has almost no quantum computing, it's been bid up. I mean they really are David, I mean, I'm not saying they are necessarily fraudulent. Because Willow, which is a project of Google, is pretty good. And Amazon was working on a program to help quantum developers." Likening the quantum computing stocks to an illusory phenomenon, he commented "But frankly, I'm going to use the word chimerical, in the sense that these companies, none of these companies, have much in terms of revenue. . . .But they're all losing a lot of money, and it was the type of thing you see at the beginning of the year, we're also seeing it in nuclear, another area that's chimerical. And I think that it has to be watched out before we can go higher."

As a result, Cramer shared "I think that people should sell those stocks and lock in their gains." Quantum computing isn't the only sector on his radar though. Another sector in Cramer's crosshairs was nuclear power. He believes that firms can't build nuclear power plants "fast enough, and they're very expensive and the overruns are ridiculous. So we have to clear out the nuke and we have to clear out this ridiculous stuff when it comes to quantum."

Since treasury yields were rising during the start of the day, they didn't miss Cramer's attention either. He shared the trend of the rising yields and started with the futures. The futures were up during Frank Holland's show. Which is the five o'clock show," he stated. Cramer added "Okay so, then we had the rates right where they are. And then somehow, between four thirty and six, the rates skyrocketed! And then after the ADP they went lower." He believes that excessive attention on the yields is equivalent to being "worse than the analysts that are telling you to sell" the world's leading GPU designer.

