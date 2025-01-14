Jim Cramer on Nextracker Inc. (NXT): ‘We’ve Actually Done Some Selling, The Stock Is Up Huge’

In This Article:
We recently published an article titled Jim Cramer Discussed These 21 Stocks As Bond Yields Soared. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer recently discussed.
In a recent episode of CNBC's Squawk On The Street, Jim Cramer started out by commenting on quantum computing stocks. These stocks rose to new highs after the announcement of the Willow quantum computing chip by one of the biggest technology companies in the world. He mentioned a quote by AI CEO Jensen Huang about quantum computing. According to Cramer, "The quote previous to that was really enlightening too. I mean just as this. And this [quantum computing] only works for small form factor. And it's used microwave. The large form factor, which by the way is, automatic driving and robots, it doesn't work. So not only is it later, but it's not useful. And, he also said that we work with a CPU, not GPU. That would be like that Intel engine and it's much too slow."
Cramer continued to blast quantum computing stocks. According to him, the "QTUM ETF that has almost no quantum computing, it's been bid up. I mean they really are David, I mean, I'm not saying they are necessarily fraudulent. Because Willow, which is a project of Google, is pretty good. And Amazon was working on a program to help quantum developers." Likening the quantum computing stocks to an illusory phenomenon, he commented "But frankly, I'm going to use the word chimerical, in the sense that these companies, none of these companies, have much in terms of revenue. . . .But they're all losing a lot of money, and it was the type of thing you see at the beginning of the year, we're also seeing it in nuclear, another area that's chimerical. And I think that it has to be watched out before we can go higher."
As a result, Cramer shared "I think that people should sell those stocks and lock in their gains." Quantum computing isn't the only sector on his radar though. Another sector in Cramer's crosshairs was nuclear power. He believes that firms can't build nuclear power plants "fast enough, and they're very expensive and the overruns are ridiculous. So we have to clear out the nuke and we have to clear out this ridiculous stuff when it comes to quantum."
Since treasury yields were rising during the start of the day, they didn't miss Cramer's attention either. He shared the trend of the rising yields and started with the futures. The futures were up during Frank Holland's show. Which is the five o'clock show," he stated. Cramer added "Okay so, then we had the rates right where they are. And then somehow, between four thirty and six, the rates skyrocketed! And then after the ADP they went lower." He believes that excessive attention on the yields is equivalent to being "worse than the analysts that are telling you to sell" the world's leading GPU designer.
Another player that has shaped the market for two years now is the Federal Reserve. The Fed caused quite a bit of turmoil in mid-December after its paring back of expected 2025 interest rate cuts to two from four hit stocks hard. Now, with the labor market being as strong as ever, investors are wary of getting even one rate cut in the first half of 2025. Cramer commented on the Fed's Christopher Waller and shared that "He ought to take a vacation. Why do these guys have to talk every minute? I mean what good are they doing to the chairman? The chairman ought to say, hey guys, go speak at the Rotary Club and address what I think is the biggest problem of youth."
The CNBC host also mentioned the ongoing and devastating wildfires in California. Cramer stressed that these are not ordinary wildfires. Recalling his days as a news reporter he shared:
"When I covered homicides and fires when I was a reporter in LA, I was living in my car so I was kind of uniquely able to cover any fire very quickly. And I was on one side of the interstate five where it's just north of I-10. And it was five lanes, five lanes at the time and I was on the side that was away from Beverly Hills. And the chief at the time said to me, don't worry we're safe here. Because it's never jumped I-5. And then I saw like Santa Anna winds, it jumped I-5, ten lanes at the time, just jumped it. And I looked at him, and I said what do we do? And he said, it's every man for himself. And we tore. . . .I mean it really, it's so frightening. Because it can leap. People think it's static. And when it comes, it explodes, where it's crackling. It does not light up and burn. It explodes! So that's what we're dealing with."
He added "I just want people to know that this is not a fire where there's coming down. This is a fire where you don't know where it's gonna go. And it can go a hundred yards."
As for the bond yields, Cramer hinted that they might drop in the future. According to him "A lot of the people that I deal with in the bond market are kind of salivating over the idea that maybe we do get a 5% on a ten year. It's interesting to hear the perspective of people who cash but who don't own anything. There is money out there waiting for that level. So if people think that it's just, there's just going to be an overshoot be aware that there will be some real demand."
To make our list of the stocks that Jim Cramer talked about, we listed down all the stocks he mentioned during CNBC’s Squawk on the Street aired last Wednesday.
Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 20
Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is one of the more interesting clean energy companies in the market. It provides software that enables solar panels to accurately track the Sun's movement. This aids solar power generation systems to efficiently generate power. However, unlike other clean energy stocks that have floundered in today's high interest rate era, Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)'s shares have held their ground. The stock is essentially flat over the past year. Here is what Cramer said:
"Charitable trust owns a company called Nextracker. We've actually done some selling, the stock is up huge. They make software that make it so that we get, you get more Sun. Uh you can shift the panels, which means, you know for instance, Germany, they only have 27% days that are sunny. But you can augment your solar with this software."
Overall NXT ranks 17th on our list of the stocks Jim Cramer recently talked about.
