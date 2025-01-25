Jim Cramer on Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): ‘We Know Linear Was Taking The Shots, The Shots They Took At Linear Were Brutal’

In This Article:
We recently published an article titled Jim Cramer Discusses These 18 Stocks & President Trump's $500 Billion AI Plan. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer recently discussed.
In his latest appearance on CNBC's Squawk on the Street, Jim Cramer had a lot to say about a lot of stocks. Along with stocks, he was also full of comments about the new Trump administration and how it's different from the previous one. Cramer shared, "If you go back over the councils that were disbanded post-Charlottesville, what you would see are a lot of traditional industrialists and drug companies." According to him, "These were the people that were not drawn to, by Elon Musk. Elon Musk has changed the equation" to increase the role that technology companies and executives are playing this time around.
Commenting further on Musk, Cramer shared, "Now, by the way, there's a lot of talk now about where is Elon Musk?" This means wondering where he is "in terms of having people in powerful positions say, in the Defense Department." Cramer believes that Musk "doesn't seem to have them" and added, "If Musk wants to be meaningful, I don't want a seat at the table, I want a table."
The CNBC host also mentioned some industries that will benefit from AI. As part of a discussion about the returns from the multiple billions of dollars that firms have invested into AI, Cramer cautioned not to "forget healthcare." He believes "Healthcare's gonna be a very big, very big part of AI. David, it's not yet. And we need that, well-meaning people who believe in the industry have to have what people who are more than just trying to figure out how to make it so there's a call center that's better."
Cramer also shared his thoughts about the breadth of market performance during the day. While markets were rising, he noted, "Yet the S&P oscillator I follow, [inaudible] is slightly overbought, there's a lot more room." Cramer believes "there's a considerable part of the market that has done nothing. Nothing for years. And that's coming on." He doesn't like small-cap stocks either. "And I'm not a small cap aficionado," Cramer commented. He believes, "That stuff doesn't work. People always try to chin that up. And then somebody sells a big small cap derivative." The host added that instead of small-cap stocks, he likes "companies that frankly, what we, you know we didn't think all that much of the second tier tech companies that are really taking off. The semis that haven't done anything lately."
As for President Trump, Cramer believes that he needs to look at insurance costs that affect a large number of Americans. According to him:
"The President has to take a look at these issues. Because this is where the, the copay, your insurance, your group insurance, your property, casualty insurance. That's where the President's going to put it. If he wants to put a stake in the inflation. He goes after the pharmacy benefits managers."
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 121
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is the largest streaming company in the world. Its shares have increased 94% over the past year as the firm emerges and solidifies its position as the number one streaming platform in the world. 2024 was an important year for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) as it demonstrated that it could steal users away from traditional media when it came to programming such as sports events. In his show, Cramer commented on the firm's latest earnings:
"The engagement once they got in, as opposed to some other companies that bought individual games and it amounted to nothing. David we have to go back to this because we know linear was taking the shots, the shots they took at linear were brutal.
Overall NFLX ranks 5th on our list of the stocks Jim Cramer recently discussed.
