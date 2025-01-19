Jim Cramer on Meta Platforms, Inc. (META): ‘The Only Thing That I Took Away That I Really Liked Was My Charitable Trust Owns Meta’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer Recently Discussed These 15 Stocks & The California Wildfires. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer recently discussed.

In a recent appearance on CNBC's Squawk on the Street, Jim Cramer commented on the devastation ushered in by the California wildfire calamity, social media CEO Mark Zuckerberg's appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, and interest rates. Cramer started the show by talking about healthcare stocks and said "Healthcare really hasn't had much of a move so I think those stocks, honestly a safe haven with interest rates going higher."

He added that the US government's export control rules to protect American national security interests were hitting markets hard. According to Cramer "I still expect 5% to hit on the ten-year [bond] but I've got to tell you the tone is hideous, I think the tone is being set by the Biden administration, doing a last minute 200-page ruling about who can get AI and who can't." He added "And then David, I've got to tell you, I think the Zuckerberg interview on Joe Rogan was seminal." The reason behind it was that Zuckerberg's thoughts about the firm behind the iPhone indicated "you're done, nothing since Steve Jobs, one one of the most offensive interviews I've heard in a very long time.

Returning to the rate cuts, Cramer asserted again that the Fed had misjudged the economy by lower rates in December. According to him "The whole concept of the rate cuts, as opposed to one or two rate cuts, gotta be off the table because it looks like we've had some very serious misjudgment by the Fed."

As for the fires, Cramer started by stating that there's "Not enough talk about the fires." The day this show was aired, he was covering the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. Cramer outlined "I certainly wanna ask everyone at the healthcare conference, what can happen, in terms of public health, what can happen in terms of asthma." Along with healthcare problems arising from the disaster, he added "But more important as you know, Carl, the loss of life, the destruction, so immense, it's going to impact the economy. We don't even know yet, what could be the results."

One industry that's been at the center of media coverage whether it's for disasters or healthcare is the insurance industry. Talking about insurance, Cramer revealed, "Well I have to tell you, the insurance regime out here in California is so strict that you have to wonder why bother to write anything. There's a loss-sharing agreement that's terrible, there is a sense to me that it's going to take longer to come back than people realize. David, the rebuild will be immense, it's obviously not done."

Story Continues