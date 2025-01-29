Jim Cramer on Meta Platforms, Inc. (META): ‘I Think The Company Will Talk About Dominance, Visceral, Raw Dominance, Both On The Top And The Bottom Line’

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer's Game Plan: Top 14 Stocks to Watch. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stands against the other stocks.
Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming earnings season, emphasizing that investors should tread carefully and avoid making any big moves.
“When people think about an exciting time for stocks, they think of the next two weeks, that's when some of the most important consequential companies on Earth report, practically at the same time. Throw in the actions of the new president and all I can say is, we're not gonna have any idea what the heck we're doing until we have time, probably at night to sift through all the data points and study all the conference calls.”
Cramer stressed that the current week, in particular, is too difficult for snap judgments. He warned that the Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday will only add to the uncertainty. At one point, it seemed like the market could expect a rate cut, which would push stocks higher, but then Amex reported that its customers were spending at a rapid pace. He said:
“But when American Express says today that its millions of customers are spending like mad, the Fed can't possibly give us a rate cut, can it?”
He added that if the Fed does lower rates on Wednesday, it would likely be because Chairman Jerome Powell has caved to President Trump’s demand for immediate cuts. In this complex situation, Cramer advised investors to just sit tight and not act, pointing out that it would be a “no-win situation” for Powell.
As if the pressure of earnings reports and the Fed's decision were not enough, Cramer also noted that this week would feature the release of the Fed’s favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index. However, Cramer does not expect good news, given the high level of consumer spending.
“The exhausting bottom line: Look it’s a sheer hell week. Our heads will be spinning, swivel-like, lazy Susan even, as each day you can expect a flood of earnings and a sound bite from President Trump that upsets whatever order there might be. Like I always say, don’t try to make decisions during this part of earnings season, just listen. It's too hard and I don't want you to lose money just because this is one of eight super exciting weeks of the year.”
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 235
Cramer posited that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) will reveal “visceral, raw dominance” when it reports its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on January 29.
“The second wild card, Meta Platforms. I think the company will talk about dominance, visceral, raw dominance, both on the top and the bottom line. Lookout, TikTok, you think you're so darn hot, but Mark the Hunter Zuckerberg has you in his sights. I for one am glad that Zuckerberg's an American.”
Meta (NASDAQ:META), a worldwide leader in digital connectivity, has established itself as a key influence in shaping the way people communicate and share information online. The company set expectations for its fourth-quarter 2024 total revenue to fall between $45 billion and $48 billion. According to management, two main factors contribute to the company’s revenue performance: its capacity to provide engaging experiences for users and its ability to effectively monetize that engagement over time.
In terms of future growth, Meta (NASDAQ:META) is focusing heavily on generative AI. The company plans to significantly scale its infrastructure capacity while also prioritizing its fungibility. The company expects its capital expenditures for 2024 to range from $38 billion to $40 billion, slightly adjusted from the prior range. The company anticipates continued growth in capital expenditures in 2025.
Overall META ranks 8th on our list of stocks to watch according to Jim Cramer. While we acknowledge the potential of META as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than META but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
