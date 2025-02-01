Jim Cramer’s Meta (META) Playbook: ‘Stay the Course!’

In This Article:
We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Bold Predictions About These 10 Tech Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stands against other stocks about which Jim Cramer has made bold predictions.
The DeepSeek selloff which occurred earlier this week gave Jim Cramer plenty to talk about. It saw one of his most frequently mentioned stocks, the GPU firm responsible for making AI chips, lose nearly $600 billion in value during a single day of trading. Other stocks exposed to data center spending didn’t fare well either, and cumulatively, these stocks lost a trillion dollars of market value.
As investors pondered whether the billions of dollars in AI spending would actually materialize, Cramer discussed the potential offered by the firm’s latest Blackwell AI GPUs. The debate surrounding low AI costs primarily centers around large language models (LLMs), and Cramer believes that the firm’s CEO is focused on the bigger picture.
According to him:
“Remember, Blackwell, which is the current iteration, Blackwell’s about video. It’s just about video. And video is incredibly important. Because video is the ability to make it so that the robots work. Robots do not work on the current one. And I think robots are the next frontier. So I don’t think necessarily that uh . . . . Elon Musk, who may be focused on many different things, that Elon Musk says I don’t wanna buy [the AI GPUs]”As DeepSeek wreaked havoc on the stock market, Cramer also shared his thoughts about the model. The CNBC TV show host shared that he “tried to do a couple of, I tried to get it to give me Netflix’s performance from 2010. And it says I can’t do that. Well I mean, honestly? I can do that.” Cramer remained skeptical about the authenticity of the data that DeepSeek had shared. According to him “The difference here I think is that, if we really think that they are playing by American rules and they’re telling us everything, then maybe that’s why we keep seeing such a great number, a growth number from the Chinese economy.”
One particular DeepSeek feature that he was quick to note was censorship. Chinese social media and technology platforms cannot provide users with information critical of the government or the state narrative. When Cramer asked DeepSeek “What famous picture has a man with grocery bags in front of a tank?” the model initially replied by stating “the famous picture you are referring to, Tank Man, unknown rebel, June 5, 1989,” he shared. While this was all good, he added the model then “takes that back and says sorry, can’t help you with that. And then secondarily it says sorry that’s beyond my current scope.”
On the topic of AI and technology, the AI PC cycle has also left Cramer disappointed. Cramer shared that while business uses for AI had materialized, on the consumer side, demand hasn’t materialized. “The PC, I thought we were all gonna upgrade. And now we’re all in wait-and-see mode,” he shared in a recent appearance.
One particular business AI use case that has impressed Cramer is healthcare. According to him:
“I think that what we’re not thinking about, like when I went to Jensen Huang’s panel on healthcare. It’s so much bigger than anything involving AI PC. I mean they’re really just talking about having the data to really attack every single disease and changing it from fatal to maintenance. You have tremendous number of people involved in trying to do that. Then you have Stripe there working with [the GPU company] to be able to do something revolutionary in finance. And then you have the banks working doing some revolutionary things trying to get people who’re doing S1s. . . .”
Photo by Timothy Hales Bennett on Unsplash
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 235
Date of Cramer’s Comments: 09-04-24
Performance Since Then: 34%
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is the world’s most valuable social media company. The firm is also a key player in the AI race because of its foundational AI model Llama and its ability to target advertisers and users with AI products through Facebook and Instagram. Since Cramer’s remarks, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s shares have gained 34%. A large portion of the gains are due to the stock’s strong performance in 2025. The momentum built ahead of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s fourth-quarter earnings as investors expected strong performance due to cost-cutting initiatives. The firm didn’t disappoint as its $8.02 EPS handily beat analyst estimates of $6.75 to send the stock up 1.6%. Here’s what Cramer said in September:
“You’re going to hold Meta because it’s not expensive, believe it or not. It’s probably the least expensive of the mega caps, especially after what happened with Alphabet. Here’s what I would say: if it went down, let’s say 100 points, you should buy another 25 shares. I’m not advocating selling it right here because there’s too much in the pipeline that could be very good. We’re on a down day, and a lot of people freak out on down days. So, stay the course.”
Overall, META ranks 3rd on our list of stocks about which Jim Cramer has made bold predictions. While we acknowledge the potential of META as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than META but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
