Jim Cramer on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): ‘Right Now, The Stock’s Well-ensconced A Few Points Around 52-week Low’

We recently compiled a list of the 9 Stocks on Jim Cramer's Radar. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stands against the other stocks on Jim Cramer's radar.

Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, recently emphasized the importance of long-term investing, urging investors to focus on the growth prospects of certain pharmaceutical stocks while also answering callers’ questions about certain stocks. Cramer acknowledged that stocks often experience cyclical trends, with some sectors falling out of favor temporarily.

“Look, stocks go in and out of style in the Wall Street fashion show. Whole sectors wallow at times. Right now, healthcare’s in some sort of doghouse the likes of which I’ve never seen.”

Despite the industry’s struggles, Cramer reflected on his observations at the JPMorgan healthcare conference in San Francisco, where he saw many pharmaceutical companies that he believes are not being properly valued by Wall Street. While the present outlook for these companies may not be particularly stellar, he highlighted the strong and lucrative long-term potential they offer.

“Why am I so willing to focus on the so-called out years? Because the long-term possibilities for these companies, frankly, they're incredible and by the way, incredibly lucrative too, even as the present is good, but not great.”

He pointed to the ongoing progress in the healthcare sector, particularly with GLP-1 drugs, which have the potential to treat more conditions beyond diabetes and weight loss. Additionally, companies are working on developing oral versions of these treatments, which could offer patients more convenient options. Beyond GLP-1 drugs, healthcare companies are expanding their portfolios with new cancer therapies, treatments for eye care and asthma, and experimental drugs for COVID-19.

“The bottom line: Ask yourself what happens if things get better, please. What if the future is brighter than the past? If that’s the case, and I think it is, then you’ll have a lot of winners with these drug and medical device plays.”

