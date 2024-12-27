Jim Cramer on Magna International Inc. (MGA): ‘I’m Seeing Terrible Things Going On In The Auto Industry’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer Talked About These 8 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer talked about.

Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, recently shared some investment wisdom drawn from his four decades of experience. One of the key lessons he emphasized during the show was the importance of discipline in investing. Cramer was firm on this principle, saying that no matter how much someone may love a stock or be captivated by its story, if the rules dictate that it’s time to sell, then it’s time to sell. He reminded his audience that discipline is more important than sheer conviction when it comes to managing investments.

“We're gonna start with the first one, which is bulls make money. Bears make money. Pigs, well, they get slaughtered. Look, I say this all the time… because so often in my business, I've seen moments where stocks went up and up and up so much that people were intoxicated with their gains… However, it's precisely at that point of intoxication that you need to remind yourself that you don't want to act like a pig.”

READ ALSO Jim Cramer’s Latest Lightning Round: 8 Stocks in Focus and Jim Cramer Discussed These 11 Restaurants and Retail Stocks

Cramer also stressed that one of the toughest aspects of investing is simply enduring the ups and downs of the market.

“You know that's the hardest part of investing. It's holding on through the difficult periods, taking short-term pains so you can have long-term gains, which is what's happened in the stock market for a century.”

The next rule Cramer shared revolves around the fear of paying taxes on stock market gains. He pointed out that many investors develop a near-obsessive aversion to paying taxes and often avoid taking profits because they don’t want to incur tax liabilities. However, Cramer argued that it’s perfectly okay to pay taxes if it means securing gains.

Lastly, Cramer advised against buying or selling a stock all at once. He recommended spreading purchases over time in stages, as this approach accounts for the potential fallibility of judgment and helps secure the best price.

“... My next commandment and this is a really important one. Never buy all at once. I can't stress it enough. Do not, under any circumstances, buy your whole position at once… and you should never sell all at once. Instead, I need you to stage your buys, work your orders, try to get the best price over time.”

Our Methodology

For this article, we compiled a list of 8 stocks that were discussed by Jim Cramer during the episodes of Mad Money. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment as of the third quarter, which was taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds.

Story Continues