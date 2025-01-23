Jim Cramer Likes Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and the Kenvue Spin-Off – Here’s Why

We recently published a list of Jim Cramer Discusses TikTok Ban, President Trump & These 6 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stands against other stocks that Jim Cramer discusses.

In one of his latest appearances on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Jim Cramer maintained his view that President Trump and his administration will be quite pro-business. Commenting on Trump’s statements at his inauguration, Cramer started out by saying, “I think that, regardless, it’s a very pro-business regime.” He explained that his view came despite “a story that the FT just ran about Donald Trump threatening tax wherever US multinationals [are].” According to Cramer, the story “is the only thing I have heard so far that just tells me, you could one day raise numbers. I think it’s important, David because we live in a raise numbers, decline numbers world.”

As to Trump’s policies, one shift that caught his attention was the President’s aim to invigorate the American oil production industry. “Well look I think that the only substantive stuff from the market is that prices for oil are going to go down ’cause he’s going to get us to pump more,” Cramer outlined. “And I think that the discipline of the oil companies versus what he said, could be, that’s front and center,” he added. However, Cramer cautioned that “[t]he oil companies are not into drilling all over the place. They realize that their stocks had kind of a housing moment because they held back. And now they’re being told, drill. I don’t think they’ll respond to that. I just don’t think that they will.”

Continuing his remarks on the US energy industry, he shifted his focus to the gas sector. Cramer believes that America needs “more pipe[line], we’re out of pipe[line] to send the natural gas from the Permian.” He outlined that President Trump “basically undid that January pause about building new facilities for natural gas.” Cramer believes that the move was necessary “[b]ecause a lot of projects, longer-term projects got halted. They will come back. But we don’t have a lot of what’s known as trains. We don’t have enough car loads to be able to ship as much natural gas . . . it just looks like, that you can’t ship more, as long as you don’t have a lot of, facilities. And we don’t have enough facilities to ship. And that does matter.”

However, one thing from Trump’s inauguration speech that surprised Cramer was his take on China. “So far China kind of got off the hook,” he believes. This apparently relaxed attitude towards China also might have led to markets performing well, with Cramer stating, “[a]nd I think that’s another reason that people are pretty buoyant.”

