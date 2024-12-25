Jim Cramer on Lennar Corporation (LEN): ‘When It Comes To Housing, We’re Going To See A Decline In The Price Of Housing’

In This Article:
In his second appearance on Squawk on the Street after the Fed's interest rate cut, Jim Cramer had a lot to say about the Fed's decision and the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data release. The PCE data was a boon for investors as it signaled that inflation was dropping. Cramer started by pointing out that the PCE data release was "somewhat reassuring. Because if we do get lower inflation, I think it's certainly a possibility because we're starting to get our arms around what's really causing inflation. Then it doesn't seem so devastating, what happened on Wednesday." He added that the release doesn't reverse the market fall since he thinks that the market fell after "rampant Bitcoin speculation, after speculation in nuclear power, after speculation in quantum computing, after speculation in what I regard as being these, really kind of, I'll put them in commercial aerospace, because of Musk." Cramer believes that the central bank officials " don't wanna see that. They don't point blank say it. I wish they had. But that's what's going on here, it's the air going out of that balloon."
However, while he believes that the market might have fallen because of the balloon 'deflating', this has created an interesting opportunity. According to Cramer, the speculation in the market has been replaced by "some really interesting fundamental news. And I think that we are the most oversold that we've been in, you're up there in terms of the ten-year low, if you bought, and I've got some numbers that are saying if you bought today, three months later, you made money. In every single case, it's really rather extraordinary."
While the threat of a US government shutdown over the holidays has been averted, Cramer also had some interesting takes on the conflict in Congress. He shared that "I studied shutdowns for my last book. And every shutdown was a buying opportunity. They're always as frightening as the way we've been covering this morning. Uh, and they always end up being a buying opportunity. Because they are considered to be so frightening."
Cramer backed his claims by sharing data that took all night to calculate. He added "What I'm saying, I know this is against the grain of what I'm hearing, but you're supposed to buy today not sell it. All the data I have, all the data I have, I mean I've got data going back ten years. And. . . [THE] oscillator, the S&P oscillator that I follow. It's minus eight, uh, thank you to the S&P people."
The negative oscillator reading means that buying stocks at the dip and then holding them for certain time periods has historically yielded returns. Cramer pointed out "You have a median gain three months later of 4.55, sixty days, 11.0. I mean, this is unassailable stuff. I couldn't believe it. I asked them to calculate it. Took them all night to calculate. But oh my! You buy today, you make money! I don't know what to say, the data is the data! The forecast is the forecast! The guidance is the guidance!" He continued and added that while watching the markets early morning on Friday, he wondered "Who are these numbskulls who're doing this. They are people who are sleep-deprived, they don't know what they're doing. And frankly, we now know we have become the crack house. We are the crack house!"
Cramer didn't hold back when criticizing investors who are obsessed with zero-day options. These options expire after the trading day ends, and therefore, they are for those investors who seek to profit from the market's daily moves. According to Cramer, people who trade these options "are debilitated. They are, they believe the long term means you gotta hold it to the afternoon. Uh, these people I feel bad for them because they're losing fortunes, they don't know what they're doing."
He believes that day trading is more "addictive" than online gambling. "Depression, anxiety, all the things that are tell-tale of how to wreck your life are now part of our market," believes Cramer. In fact, according to him, options trading needs to be talked about more. Cramer pointed out that "$538 million is options! Out of $1.9 billion. $538 million! Crypto is $268 million! Their next big line is margin interest! $220 mil! Why aren't people talking about this?"
According to Cramer, "These people are losing a lot of money. And maybe they ought to take a little more long-term approach. We have to say, look, if you think that you can trade up against professionals, and the professionals have software, the professionals have algorithms, the professionals know more than the people who are day trading. That's what I'm saying." However, he does believe that "you can balance it. You can do some of this stuff for fun if you want to. But my father was wiped out by trading the National Video. Now go Google National Video. He did day trading for it all the way down."
we listed down all the stocks he mentioned during CNBC's Squawk on the Street aired on Friday.
Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 68
Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is a mega home builder whose fate depends on the Fed's interest rate cycle. This dependency was highlighted in the firm's Q3 earnings in December. Since the earnings report, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)'s shares have lost 8.8% and are down by 22.7% over the month. Volatile mortgage rates are at the heart of the firm's troubles, with housing inventories continuing to grow while demand falls. Cramer's remarks about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) revolved around the housing industry and what he believes lies ahead for the crucial sector:
"When it comes to housing, we're going to see a decline in the price of housing as we know Lennar and Tol. Because they can't move the houses.
