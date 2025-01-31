Jim Cramer on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS): ‘Modern Military, Modern Defense, I Like The Story Very Much’

In This Article:
We recently published an article titled Jim Cramer’s Lightning Rounds: 9 Stocks in Focus. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) stands against the other stocks.
Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently expressed his concerns about the uncertain economic outlook for 2025, particularly in relation to corporate earnings and the stock market's expectations for the upcoming year. He highlighted the important question at the heart of the market's direction: Will corporate earnings grow as Wall Street is predicting?
According to Cramer, analysts are projecting a 12.2% growth in earnings for the S&P 500 this year, followed by 11.9% growth in 2026 though that is still a long way off. Cramer emphasized that these growth estimates, if realized, would be impressive and one of the main reasons why investors are willing to pay nearly 22 times this year’s earnings for the S&P 500. He added:
“Now, that's a big premium versus its average forward multiple of 17.7 times earnings over the past decade. Buyers are comfortable paying up because they believe in across-the-board corporate earnings growth of about 12%.”
Cramer went on to question if the market could even handle a higher growth rate of 24%, which some investors might find acceptable, but he also acknowledged the uncertainty about whether that is achievable. Cramer hopes that earnings growth can be driven by factors such as a strong consumer base, increased capital spending, deregulation, and a rebound in international markets, particularly China, following the pandemic. He added:
“Perhaps starting in 2026, additional tax cuts could provide another easy tailwind for corporate growth but there are also things that could trip us on that path to 12% earnings growth… like tariffs, higher interest rates, or worse, an erosion of consumer spending.”
As earnings season unfolds, Cramer believes that we’ll get a clearer picture of what to expect for 2025. Over the next few weeks, companies will report their fourth-quarter results and offer initial guidance for the full year.
He explained that if any of them issued disappointing forecasts, it could lead to a downward revision of earnings estimates, which would be a significant negative development for the market. He also added that such an outcome could result in investors paying too high a price for stocks relative to their earnings potential, which would be bad news for the averages.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 20
When a caller asked about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), Cramer said, “Modern military, modern defense, I like the story very much. I think you're in good shape.”
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) provides advanced technologies for defense and national security, including unmanned systems, propulsion systems, satellite technologies, and communication and defense solutions. Cramer’s sentiments for the company have not strayed as, in May 2024, he said, "I like defense contractors...I think you stay on it, maybe even buy more." Since May 2024, the stock has gained over 55%.
