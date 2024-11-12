Jim Cramer on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): ‘It Will Come Down, You Can Buy’

In This Article:
Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, shared his thoughts on the market's reaction to the election results.
Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, shared his thoughts on the market’s reaction to the election results. He noted that the trading session on November 6 was largely influenced by a collective sigh of relief from traders who were glad the election was over. With President-elect Donald Trump set to take office, many were preparing for the shifts his administration could bring. Cramer pointed out that the market responded positively to Trump’s victory, stating:
“The market likes Donald J. Trump and it loves a peaceful transition to the next president. We got both and we had a monster-buying celebration. It was a bull jailbreak and the bears never knew what trampled them.”
Cramer reflected on the uncertainty leading up to the election, with many investors fearing a prolonged and contentious process. But with the winner now clear, Cramer argued that the market is better off knowing what lies ahead. He remarked:
“Let’s understand that many people thought we’d have a contested election, which would cause tremendous uncertainty. The fact that we already know the winner is a huge win for the stock market in itself, which makes it a magnet for new money. This election, with its vicious maelstrom of hate and fear, is finally over.”
One of Cramer's main focuses was Trump's proposed tax cuts, which he believes will have a substantial impact on corporate profits. Cramer emphasized that the tax cuts are expected to boost earnings, particularly by lowering corporate tax rates, which would directly increase profit estimates and earnings per share. Cramer also highlighted the importance of maintaining low interest rates for these benefits to materialize.
He cautioned that while the current environment might feel like a party, there could be risks down the line, especially as debt continues to grow. Despite these concerns, Cramer seemed optimistic, suggesting that the market could continue to rally as long as interest rates stay low and corporate tax cuts come to fruition.
However, Cramer also pointed out a potential complication and commented:
“We also have to accept that we will have another earning season right at the time of the inauguration. So we'll have to worry about those earnings too, but not yet.”
Additionally, Cramer suggested that there could be more significant market moves in the near future, especially if President-elect Trump makes comments about the Federal Reserve that investors find unsettling. He said that such remarks could trigger a negative reaction from the market, potentially leading to a downturn before things settle again.
For this article, we compiled a list of 16 stocks that were discussed by Jim Cramer during the episode of Mad Money on November 6.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)
Talking about banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Cramer commented on how the sector did during Biden’s administration and how it could fare under Trump.
“The banks, especially investment banks, these stocks had gigantic moves. Moves that would normally take weeks or even months to occur and instead they happened in a handful of hours. The banks have been pushed down for ages because the Democrats have tough, relentless regulators who love to go after the industry. Hey, you may hate the industry, you might want that. You may love it and say… enough. The regulators have crushed their earnings power and their dividend giving and their buyback ability. That, in turn, really obliterated the price-earnings multiple of the cheapest stocks in the entire market. Now though the banks could be unfettered, they might be able to merge again, reward investors with much higher dividends, and buyback even more stock.
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is a global financial services firm offering a wide range of services, including deposits, loans, investment banking, and wealth management to consumers, businesses, and institutional clients. On October 7, Baird downgraded the stock to Underperform from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $200.
The firm expressed concerns about the current valuation of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares, suggesting that the stock’s recent price levels offer a poor risk/reward ratio. Despite the optimism surrounding the potential for a more favorable regulatory environment and pro-growth policies under a potential Trump administration, Baird believes that the stock price is already factoring in these expectations, which may limit future upside.
The firm noted that while market sentiment remains positive, the high price of the stock, coupled with what it sees as already inflated expectations, warrants caution. Baird’s analysis advises investors to consider taking profits at current levels, given what it perceives as limited potential for further growth in the near term.
