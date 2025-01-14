Jim Cramer on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): ‘Could It Be A Real Opportunity? I Think So’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer's Game Plan: 12 Stocks in Focus This Week. In this article, we are going to take a look at where JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stands against the other stocks featured in Jim Cramer's game plan.

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently discussed some of the week's important market events, focusing on earnings reports from different companies, including major banks and new data from the Labor Department.

Cramer expressed hope that the wildfire situation would bring some positive news. He acknowledged the challenges natural disasters bring, but pointed out that government and insurance companies are working to stabilize the situation. While Cramer made it clear that he doesn't support exploiting tragedy for profit, he also noted that some retailers tend to benefit during such times as people begin rebuilding.

He mentioned that while some of these stocks have already seen gains, there may still be room for growth, especially as insurance payouts and government funds flow toward reconstruction efforts.

“How about the other side of the trade? Here I'm talking about earnings. Can great earnings triumph over a sour bond market? We're going to find out for certain because this is a week we associate with bank earnings and there's a lot of misconceptions about the banks. We know that when they make the wrong bets on the bond market, like two years ago, their stocks can take some real nasty hits. But when their bond portfolios are good, like they are today, they can withstand or even profit from higher rates so let's not write these stocks off.”

READ ALSO 7 Consumer Goods and Retail Stocks on Jim Cramer’s Radar and Jim Cramer Talked About These 9 Nuclear Power and Quantum Computing Stocks

Regarding the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, Cramer noted that this is a major event where nearly every drug and healthcare company presents updates. He expects some exciting developments, despite current economic conditions. However, he cautioned that drug stocks are still highly sensitive to interest rates, which, in many cases, are more influential than even a company’s pipeline or earnings. Cramer discussed the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which are scheduled for release on Tuesday.

“It needs to come in cooler if there's any hope that interest rates could reverse and the Fed can regain some of its lost credibility, stemming from cutting in a hurry when we now know there was no need to do so. I think it's possible that these numbers are gonna be cooler than the labor report, but not enough to justify our appeal of today's losses.”

Story Continues