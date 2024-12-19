Jim Cramer on indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI): ‘I’m Going To Have To Take A Pause On That One’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer's Lightning Round: 7 Stocks to Watch. In this article, we are going to take a look at where indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) stands against the other stocks to watch.

Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, recently shared his thoughts following his interview with President-elect Donald Trump on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. One of the key takeaways for Cramer was Trump’s comments about China. During the conversation, Trump emphasized his positive relationship with President Xi, which in itself was noteworthy.

However, Trump also remarked that China has not always been a responsible global actor and that this dynamic must change. Cramer highlighted that this is crucial for a number of reasons, particularly the need to protect Taiwan, which he sees as vital to safeguarding Taiwan Semiconductor, a company that plays a critical role in U.S. national security. Cramer also noted that the challenge lies in shifting China’s role from a long-standing adversary to a more balanced trading partner, a task he feels could be difficult given the longstanding trade issues between the two countries.

Cramer further pointed out the complexities of dealing with a country that has exploited U.S. trade policies for years. He said:

“But let me tell you what I think can happen, I believe President Xi needs the U.S. much more than people realize. The Chinese economy is more deeply indebted.”

When it comes to the stock market, Cramer found Trump’s approach to be refreshingly straightforward, without any unnecessary bravado. He also observed that Trump’s openness toward cryptocurrency could have significant implications for the future of the U.S. dollar.

“I also thought the President-Elect had no bluster when it came to the stock market, that was a very good thing… The president-elect's affinity for crypto will ultimately give the dollar a strange bedfellow. I want our country to be the capital of finance and that means being the capital of crypto too.”

He added that for this relationship to develop positively, Washington would need to address the growing national deficit, which he believes could diminish some of the speculative appeal of cryptocurrency.

“I want to believe that the White House's attitude toward business is important to the direction of stocks. The current president is often going way out of his way to show his disdain for any business people. But what's more important is profits so it certainly doesn't hurt that Trump talked about wanting to cut corporate taxes once again to let more money fall to you, the shareholder. Love him or hate him, you gotta admit that's good for your portfolio, which by the way, is still the true north of Mad Money.”

